Scoreboard – April 29, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament,

final, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Moanalua. Note: Completion of Monday’s suspended game. Situation: ‘Iolani leads 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning; Kamehameha is batting with runners at first and second, and one out.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Championship: first round, 7 a.m. at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park;

Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys Division I: Tournament. Fifth Place, Leilehua/Castle winner vs. Kalani/Kahuku winner, 5:30 p.m. Third Place,

Campbell/Aiea loser vs. Mililani, to follow. Matches at Aiea.

WEDNESDAY

BASBALL

ILH: playoff, TBD.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA State Championships: First Round. At Mililani: Punahou vs. No. 5 Waimea, 3:30 p.m.; Hilo vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui, 4:45 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.; Kahuku vs. No. 1 Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. At Pearl City: Campbell vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Mililani, 4:45 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. No. 3 Konawaena, 6 p.m.; Waiakea vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Championship: final round, 7 a.m. at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Championship, Maryknoll at Punahou, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championships, Trials, field events

at 3 p.m.; running events at 4 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys Division I: Tournament. Final,

Campbell/Aiea winner vs. Moanalua, to follow D-II final, at Moanalua

OIA boys Division II: Tournament. Final, Radford vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (14) 451 27-3 1

2. Hawaii (9) 441 26-5 3

3. UCLA 406 20-6 2

4. UC Irvine 389 21-7 4

5. Southern California 354 21-7 5

6. Pepperdine 349 20-9 8

7. Loyola-Chicago 344 25-3 6

8. BYU 287 19-10 7

9. Cal State Northridge 271 18-11 9

10. UC San Diego 239 18-12 10

11. Grand Canyon 218 18-10 11

12. Stanford 204 13-15 13

13. McKendree 188 20-8 12

14. Ohio State 171 18-11 15

15. Lewis 158 22-9 14

16. Lincoln Memorial 118 24-1 16

17. UC Santa Barbara 87 12-16 17

18. Ball State 65 17-13 18

19. Princeton 38 15-11 19

20. Penn State 31 14-15 —

Other receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Mount Olive 9; Belmont Abbey 7.

High schools

OIA

Boys Varsity

Moanalua def. Mililani 23-25, 25-18, 25-17,

25-15

biif

Boys Varsity

Semifinals

Hawaii Prep def Pahoa 25-16, 25-15,

25-18

Konawaena def. Kamehameha-Hawaii

25-21, 26-24, 25-21

WATER POLO

ILH

Varsity girls I

Championship

Punahou 14, Kamehameha 2. Goal scorers—PUN: Kailoa Kerber 4, Synnove Robinson 3, Hope McCarren 3, Ceila Aguilera 2, Ava Aguilera, Zoe Pang. KS: Ava Carlson, Laikuakamahina Wong.

Third place

‘Iolani 8, Mid-Pacific 7. Goal scorers—IOL: Alexi Sueoka 3, Capri Matthyssen 3, Mayasol Camp, Kaya Pestana. MPI: Leihiwa McElheny 4, Lexi Roberts, Zsuzsa Horvath, Ceyra Lee.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA State Championships

Wednesday

First Round

At Mililani

G1: Punahou vs. No. 5 Waimea, 3:30 p.m.

G2: Hilo vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui, 4:45 p.m.

G3: Leilehua vs. Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.

G4: Kahuku vs. No. 1 Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

G5: Campbell vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Waianae vs. Mililani, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Nanakuli vs. No. 3 Konawaena, 6 p.m.

G8: Waiakea vs. No. 2 Kamehameha,

7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Quarterfinals

At Mililani

G9: Punahou/Waimea loser vs. Hilo/

Kamehameha-Maui loser, 3:30 p.m.

G10: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep loser vs.

Kahuku/Moanalua loser, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G13: Punahou/Waimea winner vs.

Hilo/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 6 p.m.

G14: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep winner vs.

Kahuku/Moanalua winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

Consolation Quarterfinals

G11: Waianae/Mililani loser vs. Nanakuli/

Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m.

G12: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/

Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G15: Waianae/Mililani winner vs. Nanakuli/

Konawaena winner, 6 p.m.

G16: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/

Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Pearl City

Consolation Semifinals

G17: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G18: G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 6 p.m.

At Mililani

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G19: G13 loser vs. G14 loser, 4:30 p.m.

G20: G15 loser vs. G16 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

G21: G15 winner vs. G16 winner, 6 p.m.

G22: G13 winner vs. G14 winner,

7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Mililani

Consolation, G23: G17 winner vs. G18

winner, 3 p.m.

Fifth Place, G24: G19 winner vs. G20

winner, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place, G25: G21 loser vs. G22 loser,

6 p.m.

Championship, G26: G21 winner vs.

G22 winner, 7:30 p.m.