Warriors tap into Vegas, family connections to land Correa

The connection continues to strengthen between the University of Hawaii football team and one of the nation’s top high school programs.

Brayton Correa, a strong safety/nickelback from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. He is 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds.

“It’s really been a dream to come back and play in front of my family and friends,” said Correa, who lived in Hawaii through his sophomore year at Saint Louis School. “UH has a good culture and a good program.”

Correa comes from a prominent football family. His father, La‘anui, was a standout UH defensive lineman and key contributor to the Warriors’ success early in June Jones’ tenure as head coach. One of his uncles, Haku Correa, was a UH defensive tackle. After a decorated career at Boise Stale, another uncle, Kamalei Correa, was the Baltimore Ravens’ second-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft and playe 63 game across five seasons for three teams.

“It was high standards and discipline,” Correa said of being mentored by his father and uncles. Hard work “was something instilled in us growing up. I had big shoes to fill. I’m looking to do that.”

Correa said his father is stern but also “he’s my biggest fan.”

Correa said he looks forward to the mini reunion with Bishop Gorman alumni who now are members of the Warriors. Quarterback Micah Alejado, running back Cam Barfield, linebacker Jamih Otis, defensive tackle Aiden McComber and nickelback Elijah Palmer are graduates of Bishop Gorman.

Receiver Brandon Gaea, offensive lineman KJ Hallums and linebacker Giovanni Iovino are Bishop Gorman alumni who are part of the Warriors’ 2025 recruiting class.

UH associate head coach Chris Brown used to coach the Gaels’ linebackers and coordinate the strength program. Chad Kapanui, a former UH quarterback and linebacker, was the Gaels’ quarterbacks coach before joining the Warriors as an assistant coach this month.

“It feels good to come back to people I know from Vegas and from Hawaii, too,” Correa said. “It’s good to know I’m coming back to a culture I’m comfortable with. I’m just ready to work.”

Correa is capable of running 40 yards in 4.5 seconds. He can bench-press 315 pounds, squat-lift 405 pounds and clean 270 pounds. In the Gaels’ 4-2-5 scheme, he was in coverage and also the box as a nickelback and strong safety.

“I liked the nickel position because I got to play more of a linebacker-rover role,” he said. “I like physical contact. And I like to be versatile.”