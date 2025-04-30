Honolulu firefighters extricate 2 seriously injured women from overturned car

A 40 year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman were in serious condition after two vehicles collided near Elm and Cedar streets in Honolulu this afternoon.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 3:59 p.m. reporting an automobile crash. Five HFD units with 18 personnel responded and found one of the vehicles resting on its side with two occupants inside.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupants and transferred care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics at 4:21 p.m., HFD said.

The two women extricated from the overturned vehicle were transported to a trauma hospital, EMS officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was also in the overturned vehicle but extricated himself. EMS said he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.