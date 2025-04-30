Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Honolulu firefighters extricate 2 seriously injured women from overturned car

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:08 p.m.

Traffic

A 40 year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman were in serious condition after two vehicles collided near Elm and Cedar streets in Honolulu this afternoon.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 3:59 p.m. reporting an automobile crash. Five HFD units with 18 personnel responded and found one of the vehicles resting on its side with two occupants inside.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupants and transferred care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics at 4:21 p.m., HFD said.

The two women extricated from the overturned vehicle were transported to a trauma hospital, EMS officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was also in the overturned vehicle but extricated himself. EMS said he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide