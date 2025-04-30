Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui police ID pedestrian as county’s 9th traffic fatality

Maui police say a pedestrian struck while crossing Dairy Road in Kahului earlier this week has died.

Police have identified her as Artemis Kagel, 71, of Kahului.

On Monday night, Kagel was rushed to Maui Memorial Medical Center after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Dairy Road.

Police said at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kagel succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms.Kagel’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.

According to police, a 63-year-old woman driving a white Toyota Camry Solara struck Kagel at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Kagel was walking northwest across Dairy Road outside of a marked crosswalk, about 270 feet north of Maui Marketplace Drive.

She was taken to Maui Memorial, where she was in critical condition and later died. The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Polie said this is Maui County’s ninth traffic fatality this year, compared to five at the same time last year.

