Phase two of Kuhio Avenue bus lane project starts Monday

City officials say phase two of the Kuhio Avenue transit-priority lane project in Waikiki begins next week.

The first phase of the project, from Kapahulu Avenue to Launiu Street on Kuhio westbound, was completed in November. The second phase, which begins Monday, covers the Kuhio eastbound lane from Kanekapolei Street to Kapahulu Avenue.

Crews will be adding red pavement markings and signs to the curbside lane to prioritize it for city and private buses. During construction, there will be lane closures and bus stop modifications, and officials ask drivers to proceed through the area with caution.

According to Honolulu Complete Streets, Kuhio Avenue is a key corridor running through the heart of Waikiki. At the same time, Kuhio has been identified as a high-injury corridor.

The dedicated bus lanes should help make the street safer and facilitate more convenient transit access for local residents, employees, and visitors alike. It also encourages the use of public transit rather than private automobiles.

“The intent of this project is to reduce operational delays due to traffic congestion for buses in Waikiki,” said officials in a news release. “Currently, 56% of people on Kuhio Avenue at rush hour are walking, biking, or riding the City bus or private bus carrier; only 44% of all travel is made by car.”

There are 10 different city bus routes that run along Kuhio, and more than 2.5 million city bus rides along Kuhio annually.

Although the bus lanes give priority to transit vehicles, bikes and large trucks may travel in the lanes. Also, vehicles turning right at driveways and side streets will be able to enter the lanes in advance of their turn.

Work on Kuhio is scheduled from:

>> 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Mondays to Fridays, except holidays.

>> 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Mondays to Fridays, except holidays.

Construction will last about four weeks, weather permitting, officials said. For more information, visit www8.honolulu.gov/completestreets/waikiki.