Search continues into 4th day for Hawaii island kayaker

By Star-Advertiser staff

Hawaii island

Jared Willeford survived a great white shark attack while surfing at Banyan’s Beach in Kailua-Kona in December 2021. He is seen in this January 2022 photo.

The U.S. Coast Guard this morning says it continued its search today for a missing kayaker off of Hawaii island.

The USCG and partners have been searching for 42-year-old Jared Willeford since Sunday. He was last seen launching a yellow kayak from the Keauhou boat ramp at 8:15 a.m. Sunday and paddling offshore.

Security cameras at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa captured the unmanned kayak drifting south at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, with orange bib pants visible on board. USCG personnel from the Honolulu command center launched a search about an hour later.

Since Sunday, the USCG said crews have searched for Willeford for more than 40 hours, covering approximately 3,550 square miles.

Willeford’s family found his truck and trailer at the Keauhou boat ramp. Willeford is also the survivor of a shark attack while surfing at “Banyans” off Kailua-Kona in December 2021.

An airplane and helicopter crew, along with the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry are involved in the search, along with the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

