Senate rejects bipartisan measure to undo Trump’s tariffs

WASHINGTON >> The Senate on Wednesday rejected an effort to undo President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on most U.S. trading partners, even as a small group of Republicans joined Democrats in delivering a rebuke to a trade policy that many lawmakers fear is causing economic harm.

The vote deadlocked at 49-49, meaning it failed despite three Republicans joining Democrats in favor of a measure that sought to terminate the national emergency declaration Trump used this month to impose 10% reciprocal tariffs.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and a co-sponsor of the resolution, crossed party lines to support it, as well as Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. But the defections were not enough to make up for the absences of two supporters: Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who backed a similar measure this month.

“It’s still a debate worth having,” Paul said of the failed resolution. He noted that many of his Republican colleagues are privately expressing consternation over Trump’s trade war but have carefully calibrated their public responses to defer to the president.

A subsequent procedural vote on the measure prompted Vice President JD Vance to go to Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening to cast the deciding vote to table it, formally ending the effort to challenge Trump’s use of the emergency power for wide-ranging tariffs.

Even if the resolution had passed the Senate, it had no path to enactment. The White House has threatened a veto, and House Republican leaders moved preemptively to prevent any such measure from being forced to the floor until the fall at the earliest. The maneuver was aimed at shielding their members from politically tricky votes on the matter.

The attempted intervention by a bipartisan coalition of senators followed weeks of rising frustration on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have continued to fret about the tariffs even after Trump announced a 90-day pause on some of them. The president’s whipsawing moves on trade have prompted even some Republicans to begin pressing for Congress to claw back its constitutional power over the issue.

“The United States Senate cannot be an idle spectator in the tariff madness,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. and one of the resolution’s co-sponsors, said before the vote.

He pleaded with Republicans to vote for terminating the tariffs by repeatedly pointing to an economic report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday that showed that the U.S. economy slowed in the first three months of the year.

“A major culprit is unquestionably Donald Trump and his senseless global tariffs,” Wyden declared.

Weeks earlier, the Senate approved a similar resolution to block 25% tariffs imposed on Canadian imports under the same emergency powers. That measure has stalled in the House as a result of the maneuvering by Republican leaders to block the consideration of such resolutions.

Before Wednesday’s vote in the Senate, Republican leaders in that chamber had sought to dissuade their members from backing the resolution. During a weekly party lunch, Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, the majority leader, and John Barrasso of Wyoming, his No. 2, privately urged their colleagues to give Trump time to see through his economic agenda without challenge from Republicans in Congress, according to an attendee.

“Many of us in this chamber have heard from constituents concerned about the economic impact of the tariffs,” said Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. But he praised Trump’s decision to pause the reciprocal tariffs on most countries, excluding China, and urged senators not to disrupt ongoing negotiations by voting to rescind the paused tariffs altogether.

“We should not undermine these negotiations by the president at this critical juncture,” Crapo said.

Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday morning that any president, no matter their party, had a “broad degree of latitude” to deal with trade matters, as Trump is doing. Speaking at an event reflecting on the administration’s first 100 days hosted by Axios, he added that he did not “think it is appropriate for Congress to jump in the middle of that and try to legislate.”

The speaker said he might be open to asserting congressional authority over tariffs if he saw an “imbalance” between the powers of the executive and legislative branches on the topic. But he did not elaborate on what might prompt such action.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company