Column: Band together to fight for worker rights

May Day or International Workers’ Day, celebrated annually on May 1, became an internationally recognized holiday after thousands of American workers held a general strike in 1886 for an eight-hour work day in Haymarket Square in Chicago. This was a major turning point for the worker movement in the U.S. amid the backdrop of a growing industrial America and the shift towards monopoly capitalism — or the concentration of profit from growing industries and mass production that goes not to the workers, but to the “geniuses” of finances.

Conditions for the working class have only worsened over time — wages are not sufficient to accommodate the rising cost of goods, much-needed social services are getting cut, and attacks on organized workers in Hawaii and across the nation escalate. Here in Hawaii, people who work multiple jobs struggle every day to support their families and can barely keep up with the constantly increasing cost of living — and the Trump administration has only exacerbated this.

Within just a few months in office, the administration ended collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, rescinded executive orders that raised wages, and imposed draconian anti-immigrant policies that have jeopardized the lives of millions of everyday people regardless of their immigration status.

In the face of blatant union busting and infringements on workers’ rights at the federal level, the state Legislature should have taken a proactive step toward safeguarding workers’ rights here in Hawaii. Instead, crucial bills addressing the most pressing needs of our working families were not passed.

House Bill 755, which would have implemented a paid family and medical leave program, was not passed. Senate Bill 214, which would have ended the tip rip-off which withholds $1.25 of tipped workers’ wages, wasn’t even scheduled for a first hearing. HB 463, which would have increased access to housing by sealing eviction records in cases where tenants prevailed, also was not passed.

At a time when the federal administration scales back workers’ protections, now would have been the time for our state lawmakers to implement protections for our working class. Instead, we were met with yet another disappointing legislative session where corporate profits were prioritized over Hawaii’s working people.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Workers, including the workers at the Haymarket Square rally for which International Workers’ Day is named, showed us that when we fight, we win. The time is now to grow our worker power, and that means we need to get organized. We need a worker movement in Hawaii led by the most impacted — kanaka and migrants — and supported by our working professionals, youth and students.

It is imperative that we build on the resistance of workers on May Day and around the world, and continue their legacy to organize for social change and their rights to livelihood.

This May 1, the Hawai‘i Workers Center’s Defend and Respect Hawaii’s Workers Coalition, consisting of 48 labor, community and religious groups, will convene to commemorate May Day with the first “State of the Worker Address,” where we will get to hear directly from workers about the issues they’re facing and how to fight back.

For more information and to register: bit.ly/hwcmayday2025.

Kami Yamamoto is a community organizer and interim executive director of the Hawaiʻi Workers Center; Ray Catania is a care worker and labor activist; Julianna Davis is a community and labor advocate.