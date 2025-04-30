Column: Be kind to animals, and think of plants

In recognition of today’s National Animal Advocacy Day, it’s an important time to reflect on the kindness of mankind and how we can align our actions with those values.

You might remember this story from last November. For four tense days, a baby goat clung to life on a narrow cliffside in West Oahu, his cries echoing across the jagged terrain. The community came together, armed with drones, climbing gear, and an unyielding determination to save the little guy. Against the odds, baby Bala was finally rescued and found his forever home at Aloha Animal Sanctuary. This story of stewardship and compassion touched our hearts, showcasing humanity at its finest, and our collective instinct to protect and help an animal in harm’s way.

This instinct stands in stark contrast to the choices many of us make as consumers. Despite our innate kindness, we often unknowingly contribute to a system that harms animals on a massive scale. This disconnect is perpetuated by humane washing, a deceptive marketing practice that uses terms like “humanely raised,” “cage-free,” and “free-range” to create the illusion of cruelty-free animal products. These labels, often unregulated, mask the brutal realities of industrial animal farming.

In the United States, approximately 99% of farmed animals, including chickens, pigs, turkeys and cows, spend their lives in concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), unable to express natural behaviors or experience basic comfort. The poultry industry breeds chickens to grow so unnaturally fast that many suffer from heart failure, skeletal disorders and chronic pain. In the pork industry, mother pigs often endure months confined in crates so small they can’t even turn around, while their piglets face routine tail docking and teeth clipping without anesthesia.

Central to the deception is the myth of “humane slaughter,” a concept suggesting that there’s a kind way to take an animal’s life. But no matter the method used, whether gas chamber, electrocution, scalding or the knife, ending a sentient being’s life unnecessarily is cruel. Let’s not forget dairy cows, raised for “organic” milk, “artisan” cheese, “Greek” yogurt and ice cream — they, too, endure the same fate at the slaughterhouse. Their cries echo within the cold, hidden walls, unheard and unanswered — and unable to be rescued.

Humane washing exploits our compassion, allowing us to feel absolved while supporting industries that prioritize profit over welfare. What makes this deception even more unnecessary is the wealth of research showing we don’t need animal products to thrive. Plant-based eating, and plant proteins, are not only sufficient but ideal for human health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Transitioning to plant-based eating doesn’t have to mean perfection; it’s about progress. I recommend starting small by adding one or two plant-based meals to your week, explore a world of flavors, such as savory and smoky lentil shepherd’s pie, velvety chickpea coconut curry or a golden-crisp tofu stir-fry. Or try a comforting bowl of Japanese miso ramen, made with silken tofu, earthy mushrooms and umami-rich miso broth. With so many hearty and delicious options, there’s no shortage of inspiration to make your plate both kind and tasty. These small changes not only help animals but also offer a gateway to better health, one delectable meal at a time.

In honor of National Animal Advocacy Day this April, I ask that we work on aligning our actions with our values.

By questioning the narratives spun by these industries and embracing plant-based practices, we can create a world where acts of kindness, like Bala’s rescue, are not the exception but a reflection of our everyday choices.

Stephanie Skow, M.D., of Lihue, is with the Vegan Society of Hawaii.