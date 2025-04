Vaigai, an Asian elephant at Honolulu Zoo, picks up a watermelon in her exhibit on Jan. 31, 2019, as part of a new tradition to predict the winner of the Super Bowl.

April 30 is National Animal Advocacy Day. Though there’s much other trouble and sorrow in the world right now, let’s pause to extend our compassion to elephants who suffer in zoos — often for decades, often in solitary confinement. It may give us several minutes’ pleasure to watch an elephant in a zoo, but the cost to them is incalculably great, enduring such cruel, unnatural conditions for an entire lifetime.

Humans aren’t the only species with compassion and the deep need for social contact. Anyone who’s had a beloved pet who loved them back, knows animals make loving bonds. Anyone who’s seen wild birds nesting together, or mother chickens taking care of their chicks, knows they care deeply for each other. All animals deserve to seek comfort and happiness in their lives. Being with others of their kind is as crucial for them as it is for us.

I have been privileged to volunteer in Thailand on behalf of elephants, in sanctuaries and re-wilding programs. If you spend any time at all observing elephants in nature, you realize that zoos cannot meet their physical or social needs. The only places elephants can live in the ways they evolved to is the wild, or in sanctuaries that strive hard to approximate the wild, who put the elephants’ needs first.

Here’s a case in point. In the wild, elephants roam habitats as large as 200,000 acres, using their amazing senses, powers of memory, and spatial maps to find food and water.

Before 2011, Mari and Vaigai, the captive elephants at Honolulu Zoo, lived for decades on 0.2 acres (1/10,000th of that wild space). A renovation in 2011 expanded their area to 1.5 acres (7.5/10,000th of that space). Knowing this, how could we do this to them? How can we still be doing this to them?

A student of mine once asked me why elephants walk so many miles in the wild. Wouldn’t they prefer to be fed and watered and not have to deal with walking around? The answer is: that’s how elephants evolved, and what their nature motivates them to do. Do you ever just want to get out of the house and drop in on a friend? Imagine if that were taken from us; if we got all the food, water and medical care we needed, but had to stay in one small room for our lifetime. Could we consider that a good life? Could we stay sane?

Most elephants trapped in zoos endure lives of barren, desperate loneliness, never seeing another member of their species. If they do live with another elephant it may not be someone they chose to be with. Like us, most animals have preferences of their companions. Imagine if you had to live completely alone, or with someone you didn’t choose to be with, in a small space with a concrete floor (to assure easy cleaning) for the rest of your life. How could you cope?

How do we know these elephants experience severe distress? They show traumatic behaviors, like rocking and swaying repetitively. (This is analogous to a human covering their eyes and rocking back and forth.) Mari and Vaigai do this. They were doing this the last time I saw them at the Honolulu Zoo.

Like other elephants trapped in zoos, Mari and Vaigai’s entire lives have been in servitude to our “entertainment.” The time is long overdue for them to reclaim some peace, dignity and agency over their lives in a sanctuary, where they can choose their elephant companions, and choose where and how many miles they want to walk.

Victoria Balboa Anderson is a former linguistics professor at University of Hawaii-Manoa, where she also taught courses in animal communication.