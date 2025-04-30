Letter: Israel’s propaganda machine churns away

Israel has a Hasbara system that is sometimes accused of disseminating misinformation, which has evidently swayed certain readers. Israeli historian Ilan Pappe recently said, “Dehumanization is part of the Israeli DNA.”

Palestinians have experienced Israel’s apartheidism since Israel’s incorrect establishment in 1948. They previously owned 90% of all land in Mandatory Palestine, but most of the land was seized by Zionists from 1948 to 1953. People were pushed into refugee camps in Gaza. Hamas was duly elected to help the people in the Gaza ghetto under the eye of Jimmy Carter.

Israel is the one bombing Gaza hospitals, homes and schools, murdering babies, children and health care workers. Utterly depraved. Any American who supports such actions is depraved, too. Bravo to those with a conscience who speak up against genocide by Israel and the U.S.

Patricia Blair

Kailua

