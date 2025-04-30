Letter: Lawmakers not serious about clean government

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State senators and guests attend the opening of the 33rd Hawaii State Legislature session at the State Capitol on Jan. 15.
Once again, measures to get dark money out of our state lawmaking process has been killed. The ones holding the knife this time are leaders in the Legislature.
With so many legislators bowing to the power of big-money lobbyists, small wonder the public no longer believes in the public’s free access to government decisions. When even the “watered down” amendments to House Bill 371 weren’t enough to satisfy the backroom financiers, the chance for a cleaner, more representative state government died yet another quiet death.
Our tainted representatives will clean the political knives, make new promises of “clean government” and wait in the dark next year — and the years after — to kill the chance for clean government in Hawaii.
John and Rita Shockley
Coordinators, Free Access Coalition
