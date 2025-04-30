Letter: Lawmakers not serious about clean government

State senators and guests attend the opening of the 33rd Hawaii State Legislature session at the State Capitol on Jan. 15.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Once again, measures to get dark money out of our state lawmaking process has been killed. The ones holding the knife this time are leaders in the Legislature.

With so many legislators bowing to the power of big-money lobbyists, small wonder the public no longer believes in the public’s free access to government decisions. When even the “watered down” amendments to House Bill 371 weren’t enough to satisfy the backroom financiers, the chance for a cleaner, more representative state government died yet another quiet death.

Our tainted representatives will clean the political knives, make new promises of “clean government” and wait in the dark next year — and the years after — to kill the chance for clean government in Hawaii.

John and Rita Shockley

Coordinators, Free Access Coalition

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter