Letter: Questionable conduct at neighborhood board

I am a current board member on the Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board, and a candidate in the upcoming election, voting for which began on April 25 and will end on May 23. My tenure and volunteering on the board has enriched my knowledge of civic engagement, policies, rules and procedures. I respect the “rule of law” and, in my opinion, no one is above the law.

Since board membership is a volunteer position, you can serve while being employed by the city, state or federal government, or other politics- adjacent organization. This gets sticky when people in positions of power use city resources like the neighborhood assistant, who performs administrative work, to push the political interests of their employers. It is my understanding that using city/state resources while campaigning for a city/state seat violates campaign ethics rules. This needs to be addressed.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

