Letter: Those who want change must put action to words

When I was working as a sworn police officer, there were laws and statutes I did not agree with. But when I put on the badge, I took an oath to enforce all the laws, with all the people, all of the time. Just because I didn’t agree with it, that didn’t mean I ignored or didn’t enforce it.

An example was the full-time, mandatory motorcycle helmet law. I didn’t agree with it, but I wrote tickets for it and I wore a helmet when riding. But I also worked with Street Bikers United to get the law changed. In 1977, after years or lobbying and working within the system, it was repealed.

To all those that scream about this immigration law or that executive order, don’t ignore it or purposely violate it — get your hands dirty and work within the system to change it.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

