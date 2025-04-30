Off the news: Bill against pay-to-play squashed again

In the end, state legislators weren’t able to muster enough political will to pass House Bill 371, which would have banned campaign donations from executives of state and county contractors and grantees plus their immediate family members. The good-government bill to tighten pay-to-play laws was even watered down last week, but still couldn’t get approved before this Friday’s session adjournment. Disappointing.

So let’s end with a couple of cliches: There’s always next year. And hope springs eternal.