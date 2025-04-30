Off the news: Thunderstorm Artis into ‘Idol’ Top 10

Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis has been voted onto the Top 10 on “American Idol” — a remarkable achievement for the soulful singer, just two years after Kahuku’s Iam Tongi took it all the way as the Season 21 winner in 2023.

The pressure grows as “American Idol” voters winnow competitors down to a Top 8 on Sunday, with votes counted only during the live television competition — 2 p.m. until just before 4 p.m. in Hawaii. See it live on KITV or KITV.com — and to vote, vote, vote the homegrown singer-songwriter into the final rounds, check the instructions online at idolvote.abc.com/#faq.