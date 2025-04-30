30 Minutes to Bliss

As summer approaches, it’s the perfect time for a road trip around the island. If you’re planning a full-day adventure and need a place to eat, we’ve got you covered. Check out these spots, all at least a 30-minute drive from downtown Honolulu — give or take a few minutes depending on traffic — and turn your getaway into an unforgettable out-of-town experience.

Waiahole Poi Factory

With more than a 100 years of family tradition, Waiahole Poi Factory (48-140 Kamehameha Hwy.) is a true Hawaii staple that never gets old. Rooted in the ahupuaa (land division) of Waiahole, this eatery has a menu inspired by the traditions of a Hawaiian luau. In classic local style, you can choose from a bowl, plate or combo plate with your choice of entree, rice or poi. Depending on your selection, you’ll also enjoy a side of lomi salmon and haupia. Can’t make it to Waiahole? No worries, head to its Windward Mall location — with good timing, you’ll hit that 30 minute drive time!

The LookOut Food & Drink

While the kids enjoy the water, treat yourself to some tasty eats and refreshing drinks at The LookOut Food & Drink (91-1621 Keoneula Blvd.). With a prime view of Wai Kai’s surf simulator, The LineUp, you’ll have a front-row seat to all the action. Sip on a margarita on tap (yes, you read that right!) for just $8.08 every day. Dig into fan favorites like the Wai Kai nachos and buffalo wings. Be sure to stop by Thursday nights for a 7:30 p.m. surf show by Wai Kai’s surf ambassadors. Arrive early to grab a seat and stay for late-night pau hana specials.

Cafe Kopi

Whether you’re just passing through or spending the day in Kailua, CafeKopi (45 Kihapai St.) will make you feel right at home. Inspired by their Singaporean roots, owners Jeanne Ng and Ernest Shih share their love for Asian comfort food through their dishes and drinks. Try the authentic Singapore teh or coffee with a side of kaya toast that includes a housemade Singaporean jam. Be sure to visit on the weekend to try their laksa. It may not be your typical cafe, but it will surely become your favorite.

Lilikoi Lounge

Nestled in the heart of Makaha Valley, Lilikoi Lounge (84-627 Makaha Valley Road) at Makaha Valley Country Club is the perfect stop for golfers and travelers alike. As the sister restaurant of Lanterns Restaurant and Tavern, you can expect nothing less than exceptional food. Try the mauka to makai special, featuring half poke nachos and half kalua pig nachos — a delicious combo for any local craving. For a comforting, home-style meal, order the lilikoi chicken, which is marinated in a lilikoi glaze and served with a loaded baked potato — this dish really hits the spot. Honestly, skip the golf and head straight for the food.

Barrio Cafe

Serving authentic Mexican food with a unique twist, Barrio Cafe (672 Kilani Ave.) is the perfect stop for an early drive out north or a quick lunch while exploring Wahiawa. The vibrant green exterior and colorful interior set the tone for a menu full of bold flavors. Try popular dishes like the chorizo rice, torta madre, churro French toast and cevichelada. Locally owned and operated by Miriam Olivas, the restaurant prides itself on sourcing as many local ingredients as possible — including goat milk caramel from Sweet Land Farm and bread from Signature Sweets.

DB Grill

Looking for a must-visit spot in Kapolei? DB Grill (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 560) is a local favorite you won’t want to miss. A proud member of the DB Restaurant Group, this west side gem serves up a bold, modern Asian-inspired menu. You can’t go wrong with the fan favorite duck fat fried rice and sizzling kalbi. Still hungry? Dive into the steak and pork tacos — perfect for sharing with the whole table. And no visit is complete without happy hour. Indulge in irresistible poke nachos that go perfectly with a refreshing soju carafe in your choice of lilikoi, melon, lychee or taro.

This Lil Piggy

This Lil Piggy (92-1770 Kunia Road) is a hidden treasure — if you know, you know! Tucked behind Ko Hana Rum’s store, this special spot serves up slow-smoked grinds every Thursday to Sunday. Be sure to order popular dishes like the baked beans and brisket and the sausage smoke trio — a medley of chicken, pork and beef sausages. The beans are a favorite, but the homemade cole slaw is a standout. It features ingredients straight from the restaurant’s backyard — Kunia Country Farms. Catch the biz at the Ward, Kapiolani Community College and Mililani farmers markets.

