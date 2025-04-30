A Jubilee Fit For All the Queens

Swipe or click to see more

Celebrate the special women in your life with the Queen’s Jubilee Mother’s Day Celebration at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Curated by chef Jordan Swiler, the menu features a delightful selection of brunch favorites like assorted pastries, Belgian waffles and a prime rib station.

Sip on mimosas enjoying the soulful vocals of four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee Ben Kama. Turn the celebration into a staycation with exclusive kamaaina offers, including 25% off your entire stay and 50% off resort fees.

For more information and tickets for the brunch, visit alohilaniresort.com.

Celebrate 45 Years of Flavor at Restaurant Suntory

In celebration of 45 years in Hawaii, Restaurant

SUNTORY is hosting a grand event to thank the community for its continuous support. On May 17 join a ticketed celebration featuring more than 15 dishes from Sushi Tokiwa, Teppan and Washoku dining experiences. For $85 per person, your ticket includes two drink tickets and a $20 meal voucher for your next visit. Choose from two entry times ,5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The restaurant remains committed to showcasing Japanese culture through elegant dining experiences and looks forward to continuing its legacy in Hawaii.

For more information and tickets visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Da Bald Guy Makes A Stop in Kakaako

If you’ve always wanted to try Da Bald Guy food truck but haven’t made the trek to the North Shore, now’s your chance to try it in town. Da Bald Guy is taking over Aloha Beer Co.’s beer garden from 3 to 9 p.m. on May 4, June 22 and June 29. Stop by the Queen Street location for one of Da Bald Guy’s $20 plates. Choose from favorites like chopped rib-eye steak, garlic butter shrimp, Cajun butter shrimp or pan-fried poke. Plus, Aloha Beer Co. has four brews that pair perfectly with each plate. Arrive early to snag a limited-edition T-shirt.

Follow @alohabeerco on Instagram for more information.

Cheers to Guy With A Guy Tai

In celebration of longtime bartender Guy Maynard, Chart House Waikiki is serving up his iconic Guy Tai for $15 from April 21 to May 21. A “behind the bar legend” to both regulars and newcomers, Maynard has been the mastermind behind the award-winning cocktail made with house-made syrups and juices. Enjoy happy hour appetizers while taking in the beautiful harbor views and enjoying daily live music. Swing by Chart House over the next month and raise a glass (or two) to Maynard’s legacy with his special drink. Validated parking is available in the Ilikai Marina structure.

Follow @charthousewaikiki on Instagram for more details.

Celebrate Filipino Culture With Food and Fun

The 2025 Flores de Mayo & Filipino

Fiesta is happening May 3 and it’s a cultural celebration you won’t want to miss. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., head to the Filipino Community Center and Hans L’Orange Neighborhood Park for an exciting lineup of festivities for all ages.

Arrive early to grab pastries and drinks from the Morning Cafe by Sama Sama. Challenge your taste buds with a balut-eating contest or explore the new Filipino street food area, featuring favorites like crispy fish balls, pork sisig, barbecue sticks and taho. Don’t miss the Inuman Garden (ages 21 and older) for Filipino-inspired cocktails and pupu courtesy of Pitch Sports Bar. It’s going to be a day filled with delicious food, vibrant performances and unforgettable fun.

Visit filipinofiestahi.com for information on all the activities.

Spoil Mom with a Luxurious Brunch

Treat mom to something special this Mother’s Day at StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant.

The luxurious, one-of-a-kind three-course menu ($94) is designed to let you customize every course. Choose from options like the truffle Caesar, smoked burrata, creme brulee French toast, Big Glory Bay King Salmon and Basque-style cheesecake.

Want to make it even more indulgent? Add a Royal Ossetra Caviar service or shellfish platter for an additional charge. It’s a Mother’s Day celebration you won’t forget.

Follow @stripsteakhi on Instagram and visit stripsteakwaikiki.com for reservations.