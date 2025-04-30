Charcuterie Craze

As much as I try, my charcuterie boards never quite make the cut for social media. But these spots? They’ve truly mastered the art of charcuterie — just look at how picture-perfect they are!

The Boardroom Kailua

The Boardroom Kailua is never short on energy and with a charcuterie board in hand, your night is set. The Local Board is a vibrant showcase of Oahu’s best vendors, bringing island flavors to the forefront.

Dive into a rotating selection of local meats and cheeses, all sourced based on what’s freshest. Pair it with one of the signature farm-to-glass cocktails, and you’ve got the ultimate charcuterie experience. Be sure to check out its Instagram for upcoming events and specials.

The Boardroom Kailua

44 Kainehe St.

808-807-5640

Instagram: @theboardroomkailua

Island Vintage Wine Bar

Transport yourself to a vineyard while enjoying cheese at Island

Vintage Wine Bar. Keep it light with its cheese and fruit platter, featuring a variety of cheeses, fresh fruit, almonds and organic Big Island raw honey.

For a longer wine escape, opt for the cheese and charcuterie board, complete with freshly sliced cured meats, assorted cheeses, fresh fruit, almonds and that signature Big Island honey. It’s the perfect way to feel like you’re on a wine getaway in the heart of Waikiki.

Island Vintage Wine Bar

2301 Kalakaua Ave. Building C, Level 2

808-799-9463

Instagram: @islandvintagewinebar

Fig & Ginger Cafe

If you haven’t caught wind of the “girl dinner” trend, let me fill you in: It took off in 2023 as the ultimate simple, comforting meal, often made up of snacks or leftovers with no cooking required. And at Fig & Ginger Cafe, the charcuterie boards are the perfect way to enjoy a “girl dinner” with your girls.

Choose from five different boards each featuring a delightful mix of cheese, fruits and crackers. Be sure to snap a pic of the beautiful board before digging in.

Planning a party? Be sure to explore its full grazing board menu, with more than 12 unique styles of charcuterie boards, ideal for any occasion.

Fig & Ginger Cafe

1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103

808-501-7249

Instagram: @fig.gingerhonolulu

Mana + Pua

In the vibrant and ever-evolving dining scene of Kakaako, Mana + Pua has quickly earned its reputation as the go-to spot for wine and bites. Offering an impressive selection of wines (and even a wine club!), this place is perfect for a laid-back yet satisfying wine-and-dine experience.

The charcuterie boards are generous enough to feed you and your crew, and the S.A.L.T. Platter is a showstopper. Packed with an irresistible mix of meats, cheeses, fresh crudités, the signature M+P dip and homemade focaccia, it’s a platter that will both surprise and delight. You’ll definitely leave with a full belly and a smile.

Mana + Pua

324 Coral St.

808-462-1368

Instagram: @manapuasalt