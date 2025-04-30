Dress It Up

I thought I was creating a star salad recipe — an island-style take on a classic nicoise. I do love a nicoise salad, especially because it’s less about the lettuce and more of a protein and vegetable bowl. That’s the magic of a nicoise. It invites you to build each bite the way you like it. Every forkful can be a little different and new, and it’s a fun-to-share family-style plate.

If you’re familiar with a nicoise — traditionally a green bean, protein, potato and radish assembly drizzled with a simple vinaigrette — you know there’s emphasis on those little briny additions, usually capers and olives. They are tossed on like afterthoughts, but elevate the dish.

I knew I needed something and capers didn’t match the vibe I was going for. Pickled Maui onions were an obvious choice, but weren’t quite it either.

While I was still building the salad in my head, I remembered the salty crunch of ume plums, which fit perfectly in my vision.

When I got to the store, I couldn’t find a jar of the crunchy kind. I wondered if I had imagined them. I could only find the softer ones that can easily become a paste.

Did I dare add a mushy ume piece, so out of place with the textures I was going for? I wasn’t deterred.

When I got home, I blended and whisked them with vinegar, oil and ginger. The result was a perfectly pickled, salty dressing that tied the salad together. I dipped in a strip of cabbage straight off my cutting board and knew I’d hit the right note.

I built a purple rainbow on a plate: thick slices of seared ahi, roasted Okinawan sweet potato, shredded purple cabbage and a little pickled ginger. I veered toward red with some tomatoes then rounded the whole thing out with some crunchy slices of Maui onion, cucumber and halved boiled eggs. I topped it with the umeboshi dressing and immediately changed my mind about taking it to a dinner that I was headed to.

Instead, I tucked it back into the fridge for my lunch and dinner the next day. (Don’t worry, I already had a carrot cake to share; I’m not

that guest.)

The salad delivered, though I’m already imagining some upgrades — a sprinkle of crunchy mac nuts and sliced shiso strips.

But that dressing? As good on plain shredded cabbage and with cucumber slices as anything else.

I’m wondering what else I’ve missed with this pickled plum. Mayo ume sandwich spread? Ume fettuccine alfredo? I think I’m about to find out.