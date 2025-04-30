Fore the Love of Food

A bad day on the golf course is still better than a good day at work (don’t tell my boss), but these 19th hole spots will make you forget the first 18 instantly. These golf course restaurants will have you skipping the round for the food:

WAIKELE COUNTRY CLUB

Since 1993, Waikele Country Club (94-200 Paioa Place) has been serving up local comfort food with a delightful mix of Japanese, Korean and Filipino-inspired dishes that keep golfers coming back for more. Popular menu items include the sizzling kalbi and a variety of teishoku sets. And don’t miss the pig feet soup — always a crowd favorite!

@golfwaikele

KAPOLEI GOLF CLUB

In 2024, chef Meghan Ellis made history as the first contestant born-and-raised in Hawaii to compete on FOX Network’s Hell’s Kitchen. She continues to showcase her culinary expertise at Kapolei Golf Club (91-701 Farrington Hwy.) where she blends American, Japanese and local flavors. Enjoy standout dishes like the signature pancakes, wagyu burger, and fish and chips while taking in the stunning views of the 10th hole tee box and waterfall.

@kapoleigolfclub

PEARL AT KALAUAO

It might sound unusual to say that every dish is a local favorite, but trust me, it’s true. Pearl at Kalauao (98-535 Kaonohi St.) has a wide menu that offers local favorites like chili and chicken mix plate, oxtail soup and kalbi plate. Stop by on Fridays for its Hawaiian food plate that hits the spot every time. From pupus to plate lunches, there’s something for everyone.

@pearlatkalauao