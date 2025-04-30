Get creative with pantry-friendly hand rolls

With tinned fish, tender rice and mixed vegetables, these meal-worthy hand rolls are all at once rich, fresh, crunchy and tender. They’re also pantry-friendly and customizable: Crack open a tin of any assertively-flavored fish (save the canned tuna for spicy tuna) and slice any mix of crunchy vegetables. (Pro tip: Baby carrots stay juicier in lunchboxes than regular carrots.) Clementines may be a surprising addition, but sweet citrus and oily fish are a common duo in Persian, Mediterranean and Mexican dishes. Try to use toasted nori sheets if you can; nori snack sheets are more brittle.

Tinned Fish Hand Rolls

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups sushi rice, rinsed well

• 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

• 4 roasted sushi nori sheets, quartered

• 4 tins of fish (about 4 ounces each), such as mackerel or sardines

• Any combination of sliced cucumbers, radishes, baby carrots, clementines and scallions

• Soy sauce or ponzu, for serving

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, bring the rice and 2 cups of water to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook until tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes. (This is a good time to slice your toppings.)

When the rice is ready, drizzle with vinegar and top with ginger. Stir with a spoon to combine. (The rice, as well as the sliced toppings, can be transferred to airtight containers, covered with damp towels and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring the rice to room temperature before eating, or warm in the microwave.)

To build hand rolls, top nori with some rice, fish and any of the raw toppings. Drizzle with soy sauce or ponzu, wrap and enjoy.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company