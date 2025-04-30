Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hearty salad inspired by Italian sandwich

By New York Times

Italian sandwiches don’t hold up well, but pasta salads do, so transform your go-to deli order into a make-ahead pasta salad that’s hearty, punchy and not at all soggy. Instead of regular pasta, this recipe uses cheese-filled tortellini for soft, creamy bites.

There’s plenty of salami, too, of course, along with sweet and sharp roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar, red onion and arugula.

But it’s adaptable depending on your personal preferences: Add more vegetables, such as frozen corn or cauliflower, or briny olives or capers; skip the greenery, or make a grain salad by swapping the pasta for farro.

Tortellini Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

Salt and black pepper

• About 20 ounces cheese tortellini

• 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 1 (10- to 12-ounce) jar sliced roasted red peppers, drained

• 2 ounces salami or soppressata, cut into bite-size pieces

• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• Crushed red pepper

• 3 big handfuls baby arugula

Directions:

In a pot of heavily salted water, boil the tortellini according to package directions. Drain into a colander and shake dry. Add the red onion to the colander and rinse the pasta and onion under cold water until the pasta is cool. Shake dry. Dry the pot and return the tortellini and onion to it.

Add the peppers, salami, oil and vinegar and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper until the salad is flavorful. Stir in the arugula. (If making ahead, pack the arugula on top of the pasta in an airtight container, refrigerate for up to 3 days, then stir to combine.)

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company

