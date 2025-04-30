Love this place ‘samosa’

While Ashwani Ahuja, former owner of Desi’s Indian Curry in Waikiki, may have escaped the hustle and bustle of city life, his loyal customers couldn’t let his delectable fare go that easily and now travel all the way to Wahiawa for a taste of his new restaurant, Cha’Cha’s Indian Curry.

The biz opened in March in the former JP Spaghetti location. Ahuja notes that he wanted to be more on the country side and cater to tourists and locals alike.

When we got there, we found it to be intimate, cozy and peaceful. The most interesting lights that reminded me of lotuses — my favorite flower — hung from the ceiling and beautiful artwork adorned the walls.

We started with mango lassi, which was the best I’ve ever tasted. It had the perfect sweetness to it and a smooth, creamy texture. It was so refreshing, I wish I could have bought a jug of it to take home.

For our appetizer, we ordered veggie samosas ($8 for two pieces). The deep-fried pastries boasted a nice, flaky crust and featured a savory mixture of spiced potatoes and green peas. We dipped the samosas in a tamarind chutney sauce that was both sweet and spicy — it

definitely had a little kick to it.

For the main course, we got to choose between ordering a plate — which comes with a choice of vegetable, basmati rice or a half piece of naan — or an entree, which is complemented with just the basmati rice but comes with more protein. Staff employee Thorne was kind enough to explain the menu to us and how to order, and noted that the spice level of each dish could be adjusted on a scale of 1-10.

We ordered the butter chicken ($17) entree, and Goa fish curry ($18) and lamb curry ($20) plates. For veggies, we selected the mixed lentils and mixed vegetables, which Thorne noted always come fresh and are often switched out by Ahuja depending on what’s available.

The mixed veggies paired perfectly with the lamb curry. This dish was a traditional lamb curry that Ahuja didn’t serve at his last restaurant but made sure to add to his new menu. It came with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. The lamb was like nothing I’d ever tasted on the island and was so tender. Ahuja explained that it’s because he imports his lamb from New Zealand. He said most places get theirs from Australia — which accounts for the more gamey flavor.

The Goa fish curry was very light and refreshing, and featured a coconut milk-based curry from Goa in western India. It tasted delightful with the basmati rice, which soaked up all the curry, giving it a very flavorful taste.

The butter chicken was my favorite dish, but I should have known that, as it’s always my go-to order at any Indian restaurant. It was different than how most other places prepare it and featured a creamier tomato and fenugreek sauce. It paired well with the rice but even more so with the naan, which I wish we had ordered more of. By the end of the meal, I had wiped that bowl clean with the naan, not wanting to waste a single drop.

While the food was impeccable, getting to chat with Ahuja was the highlight of the meal. He was born in New Delhi, India, and moved to Hawaii in 2006 to open his first restaurant, Bombay Indian Restaurant in Discovery Bay Center. After that business closed, he went on to other ventures before moving back to the islands and opening Desi’s in 2021.

Despite being in the restaurant industry the majority of his life, he admitted he mainly took on managerial positions and didn’t even know how to properly cut an onion. During the pandemic, he really buckled down and taught himself to cook the traditional Indian meals now featured at Cha’Cha’s.

“Once I jumped in the kitchen, I loved it,” he says. “You do it with your heart and then it becomes good.”

After hearing him share his passion through his story and through his food, not only was my stomach full, my heart was, too.