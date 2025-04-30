Perfect at-home summer treat

This easy, refreshing dessert can be made in an ice cream machine or in the freezer with a bowl and spoon.

Once set, serve it in tangerine “cups” made from halved, scooped-out tangerines or scoop it into glasses. A few pieces of candied ginger served alongside make a nice addition.

Tangerine Yogurt Sherbet

Ingredients:

• 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

• 2 teaspoons grated tangerine zest

• 1 cup freshly squeezed tangerine juice, with as much pulp as possible (from 8 small tangerines)

• 1/2 packed cup light brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons orange liqueur

• 1 tablespoon rum or brandy

• Pinch of ground cloves

• Pinch of salt

Directions:

In a medium stainless-steel bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients until sugar is dissolved, then add to an ice cream machine to freeze until scoopable. (Alternatively, place the bowl in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove from freezer and stir every 30 minutes for 3 hours, then freeze overnight.) Transfer to a container with a lid and store in the freezer until ready to serve. Keep up to one week.

Total time: 15 minutes plus freezing time, serves 4-6 (about 2 1/2 cups).

© 2025 The New York Times Company