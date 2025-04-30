Spice it up with this stir-fried chicken curry

Originally created as a way to add flavor to roasted meats, chicken jalfrezi is a tangy, spicy stir-fried curry with origins in Bengal. “Jalfrezi” translates to “hot fry,” and the dish typically features meat coated in a thick tomato-based gravy — a defining characteristic of the Anglo-Indian version that became popular through British curry houses in the mid-20th century. This recipe uses both Kashmiri chile powder and fresh serrano chiles to deliver its signature spicy kick.

Chicken Jalfrezi

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 red or yellow bell peppers (or a combination), cut into 1-inch chunks

• 2 large yellow onions, 1 onion cut into 1-inch chunks and 1 onion finely diced

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

• Kosher salt, preferably Diamond Crystal

• 6 garlic cloves, finely grated

• 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and finely grated

• 1 serrano chile, thinly sliced, plus more if desired for serving

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon garam masala

• 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chile powder (see tip)

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomatoes (see tip)

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 to 2 teaspoons rice vinegar or white vinegar

• Basmati rice or naan (homemade or storebought), for serving

Directions:

Heat a large high-sided skillet over high. Add 1 tablespoon oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the bell pepper and onion chunks. Cook, stirring once halfway through the cook, until crisp-tender and charred in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the finely diced onion and 2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring often and scraping up any browned bits, until onion is softened and beginning to brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add garlic, ginger, serrano, cumin, coriander, garam masala, chile powder and turmeric and stir constantly to toast the spices until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add crushed tomatoes and 1 teaspoon of salt and stir to combine.

Cook until deepened in color and beginning to stick to the bottom of the pan, 6 to 8 minutes.

Add chicken and 1 cup water and stir to combine. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken has cooked through and the gravy has thickened, about 12 minutes.

Stir in reserved bell pepper and onion chunks, sugar and vinegar to taste. Cook until warmed through, about 1 minute. Serve with basmati rice or naan, topped with more serrano chile if desired.

Tips:

To substitute Kashmiri chile powder, use 1/2 teaspoon paprika and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne, depending on your heat tolerance.

To substitute crushed tomatoes, use 1 pound of diced plum tomatoes (5 or 6 medium) and 2 tablespoons tomato paste, adding the tomato paste with the spices.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company