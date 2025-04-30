Wholesome, filling Meal

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

This recipe calls for cannellini beans, a favorite ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine.

Its also a favorite in vegan diets because of what they bring to the

table: protein, fiber, vitamins and antioxidants. With their low glycemic index, they are often suggested as a replacement for rice in diabetic diets. A good amount of vegetables — mushrooms, carrots, celery and tomatoes — add even more substance to this

hearty blend.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

• 2 cloves minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 cup quartered mushrooms

• 1 cup chopped carrots

• 1 cup chopped celery

• 1 tomato, chopped

• 1 (19 ounces) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 cup vegetable broth

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Warm olive oil in a pot over medium heat, 30 seconds. Add onion, then garlic. Stir 1 minute. Add rosemary and thyme. Stir another minute.

Add mushrooms, carrots, celery, tomatoes and beans. Stir in broth, tomato paste and salt. Lower heat and simmer, covered, 45 minutes.

Garnish with parsley. Serve with rice or pasta. Serves 4.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving): 230 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,650 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 7 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.