On the Move: Aimee Lorenzo

Outrigger Hospitality Group has hired
Aimee Lorenzo as
director of human resources at Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort &Spa. Lorenzo joins with more than 20 years’
experience in human resources, previously as director of human resources at Koloa Landing Resort on Kauai. She also serves as chair of the Kauai County Civil Service Commission and as a member of the Kauai High School AOHT Advisory Board and the Kauai Economic Development Board’s Human &Sustainability Services Advisory Board.
