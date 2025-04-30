Punahou’s Takai leads HHSAA golf after first round

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Punahou’s Alexa Takai shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-shot lead, and the Buffanblu sat atop the team leaderboard after Tuesday’s first round of the David S. Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Championship at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

Kahuku’s Ava Cepeda is second at 72 and Mililani’s Kate Nakaoka is third at 74.

Punahou, the defending state champion, is at 4-over 220. Mililani is second at 230 and Maui Prep is third at 233.

The final round will start today at 7 a.m.

UH men’s golf finishes ninth at Big West

The Hawaii men’s golf team finished ninth with a total of 7-over 871 at the Big West Championships, which concluded Tuesday in La Quinta, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors carded a 1-under 287 in the final round of the 12-team tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Long Beach State won with an 842.

Long Beach State’s Krishnav Chopraa claimed medalist honors with a 16-under 200. Hawaii’s top finisher was Josh Hayashida, who finished tied for 15th at 215.

Tuifao, Favela make softball first team

Chaminade catcher Larchelle Tuifao and Hawaii Hilo shortstop Jayda Favela were named to the All-PacWest Softball first team on Tuesday.

Tuifao, a senior and Kapolei graduate, led the Silverswords in batting average (.359), home runs (six) and RBIs (28). She also posted a .566 slugging percentage and .460 on-base percentage.

Favela, a senior and Campbell graduate, led the Vulcans in batting average (.423), runs (47), hits (77) and stolen bases (22).

Hawaii Hilo outfielder Lexie Tilton made the second team and was named the conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year. Hawaii Pacific shortstop Taryn Hirano also made the second team.

Making the third team were Hawaii Hilo first baseman Victoria Macias and pitcher Madison Rabe, Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka and Hawaii Pacific outfielder Alexis Oshiro.