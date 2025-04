BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Continued his power binge with two solo home runs, one in a 4-0 win over Little Rock and another in a 6-4 loss to Florida. He is up to 17 home runs in 46 games this season and 35 in 162 games in his career with 178 runs scored and 152 driven in.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Only had two hits in a three-game sweep against Oregon, but one of them was his 16th home run of the season. The Beavers will play at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend, his first time playing in Hawaii as a college standout.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Broke out of a brief slump with six hits in a three-game sweep of Brigham Young, half of them in the middle game with two home runs. He capped his weekend with his second triple of the year to end the series by mercy rule in the eighth inning.

>> Kaikea Harrison (Punahou), Tulane: Hit his first home run since the 2024 season opener in a 20-5 win over East Carolina, driving in three runs for his first RBI since April 11. He went 185 at-bats between home runs before his solo shot in the fifth to score Tulane’s 20th run.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Hit a walkoff home run in the 10th inning of a 7-6 win over Hawaii, his first home run since 2023. He didn’t stop there, leaving Les Murakami Stadium with five hits and two walks in the three games, he entered it with one hit in his past six games and four in his last 10. Kanoa Morisaki (Kaiser) enjoyed his trip back home as well, throwing two scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 1.76.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Smacked his third home run of the season in a 12-11 loss to Kansas, giving the Utes an 8-5 lead in the fifth inning. He has seven home runs and 54 RBI in 81 games in his career.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Earned his second straight save with a scoreless inning in a 5-4 win over Manhattan, but his spell over hitters ended four days later when he walked three batters and allowed a run in the ninth inning of a 9-0 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.

>> Jace Souza (Kamehameha), Texas Tech: Earned a rare couple of starts and came through with three hits in the second one, a 9-2 win over Abilene Christian. The freshman has played only two games this year, but he has four hits and only struck out once.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Had a three-hit game with two RBIs in a 16-0 win over Pepperdine, running his hitting streak to seven and raising his batting average from .266 to .289 during the stretch.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Drove in four runs on two hits in a wild 17-15 win over Air Force, all of them to help the Wolf Pack come back from a 10-run deficit in four innings. Those were his only two hits of the series, though, dropping his batting average from .331 to .318.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Haley Coggins (Radford), Cal State Northridge: Lost two of her three completed matches at the Big West Championships, but her one victory was a big one, teaming with Sophia Jarosz to beat Cal State Bakersfield’s No. 5 pair 21-17, 21-19 and clinch a 3-1 win and give her school 18 wins in a season for the first time. Coggins finished the season 13-18 but 4-1 with Jarosz.

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Will compete in the NCAA Championships after she and partner Madi Nichols won three of their four matches at the Big West Championships. They swept the No. 4 pairs from UC Davis and Cal State Northridge on the first day and the Matadors again in the semifinals before losing 21-11, 21-16 in the championship to Long Beach State’s Skyler Germann and Natalie Glenn. Connor and Nichols are 17-6 together this year and Connor is 25-9 overall.

>> Emi Erickson (Punahou), Pepperdine: Won her first two matches with partner Marley Johnson at the West Coast Conference Championships, sweeping Pacific and Saint Mary’s. The second day didn’t go as well, though, getting swept by Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara, the last one the deciding point. The pair had won five matches together before the semifinal round.

>> Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Corban: Won her first four matches of the NAIA National Invitational with Danae Stokes, sweeping three of them at the No. 2 flight. They lost their semifinal match to Southern Oregon but the Warriors advanced to the final, where Masanda and Stokes fell 21-13, 20-22, 15-7 to Ottawa Arizona in a 3-0 team loss.

>> Skyy Nihipali-Botelho (Kahuku), Southern Oregon: Helped the Eagles to an improbable run through the NAIA National Invitational as the No. 8 seed in the eight-team tournament, winning two of five matches to get Southern Oregon into the semifinals before falling to Corban. The pair ended the season with a 15-7 record together and Nihipali-Botelho was 16-10 overall.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Alison Takamiya (Punahou), George Fox: Was named the Northwest Conference Player of the Year for the fourth time after sweeping all three conference events this season and will be the nation’s No. 2-ranked player when she tees off at the NCAA Championships.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Was nearly unstoppable in a sweep of Texas, going 6-for-8 with a home run and five RBIs in the first game. The grand slam was her first home run since Feb. 16. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) had five hits and her 14th dinger of the season, raising her batting average to .370. The series broke a school attendance record by drawing 13,734 fans.

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Paired hits in successive games against Colorado State, scoring two runs and playing errorless ball on 19 chances at shortstop.

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Hit her first grand slam and drove in a career-high four runs in a 10-8 win over San Diego, adding an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Asia Lee (Punahou), broke the tie in the sixth by sprinting home on a passed ball after pairing hits for the first time this season.

>> Nikki Donahue (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Hit her fourth home run of the season in a 7-3 loss to Saint Mary’s, driving in her 24th run in 39 games. She also caught a runner stealing for the second time this season. She has not made an error behind the plate.

>> Lovey Kepa’a (Leilehua), Grand Canyon: Hit her first pinch-hit home run of the season in a 13-2 win over Utah Tech, a solo shot to close out her senior day. She had missed a month to injury before the series but reclaimed her spot at the hot corner, where she has made one error in the past two seasons.

>> Jewels Hanawahine (Kamehameha), New Mexico: Drove in the first two runs of her career in an 11-8 loss to Nevada, pairing hits for the first time. She added another hit two days later, giving her six for the season and seven in her career in 41 at-bats.

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Continued her scourge of pitchers with seven hits in a sweep of Norfolk State with a home run and four RBIs in the middle game. She has a double in five straight contests and is 12-for-19 in that stretch. She was honored as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Week and is second in the league in batting average (.440) and slugging percentage (.650).

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Had four hits in a game for the first time this season, adding a stolen base in a 6-2 win over UC Riverside, running her hitting streak to six games and her batting average to .392.

>> Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung (Maryknoll), Portland State: Earned her first victory of the month by allowing two earned runs over seven innings in a 6-2 win over Idaho State despite allowing two home runs among her six hits and walking five batters. She is 3-2 with a 5.31 ERA this year.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Keegan Gantala (Kamehameha-Maui), George Fox: Scored two points with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault to help his school win its eighth straight Northwest Conference championship, eclipsing 13 feet, 41⁄4 inches.

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Took second place in three of his four races at the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships, running the 200 meters in 21.46 seconds and the 100 in 10.76 to lose by two-hundredths of a second. He ran the second leg of the 4×100 relay to help his mates finish second in 41.22, but his 4×400 team took fifth with him as the anchor.

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Covert Classic, establishing a personal-best time of 9:30.75, his first victory since the same event last year and nearly 10 seconds faster than his time a week ago.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Cleared 14 feet again to win the pole vault at the Cougar Classic, beating freshman teammate Chloe Metz with a height of 14 feet, 1/2 inch. She made a rare appearance on the track and finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.57 seconds, beating everyone except All-American and Paris Olympian Maribel Caicedo (Ecuador).

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Took fifth place with a career-best triple jump of 37 feet, 2 1/2 inches at the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championships, 3 inches past her effort from the previous week. The junior was seventh in the long jump and 11th in the preliminaries of the 100 meters.

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), St. Martin’s: Finished second in the hammer throw at the Pee Wee Halsell Invitational, covering a personal best 168 feet, 6 inches to lose by 7 1/2 feet in the open division. She took fourth in the collegiate division the next day with a heave of 163 feet.

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Excelled in her final home meet of her freshman season, winning the 400 meters in 53.52 at the UC Santa Barbara Invite and the 200 in a career-best 24.26. It was the first time in her career she swept two races in a meet.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Blasted Stanford for 17 kills on 31 swings in a 3-1 win over the Cardinal in the MPSF tournament, adding four blocks. He was still effective in the championship match a day later, putting down eight kills — five of them in the first set — on 18 swings, but the Trojans lost 3-1 to Pepperdine. He has been with the program for four years and has 536 kills in 63 matches, improving on his hitting percentage every season.

>> Makua Marumoto (St. Francis), Concordia-Irvine: Tied his season high with 14 kills in a 3-1 win over Vanguard in the first round of the MPSF Tournament, hitting .480 and adding seven digs. He struggled in a sweep at the hands of Grand Canyon a night later in the quarterfinals, putting down seven kills with seven errors. Cruse Ae’a (Kamehameha) matched a season high with 13 digs in the win and had seven in the loss to lead the team with 157 in 23 matches.

>> DiAeris McRaven (Moanalua), Long Beach State: Was his usual efficient self in the Big West Tournament, hitting .750 with three kills in a sweep of UC San Diego and .455 with eight kills in a 3-1 loss to Hawaii in the championship match to go into the national tournament at .529 in 74 career matches.

>> Evan Porter (Punahou), Stanford: Started the MPSF tournament off strong with 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Menlo and 10 more in a 3-2 win over BYU but was limited to team-leading seven in a 3-1 semifinal loss to USC. He ended his freshman campaign with 190 digs in 27 matches, 50 more than anyone else on the team.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Closed his season with nine kills and five digs in a 3-2 loss to Stanford in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation quarterfinals. Including his three years at Hawaii, he finishes with 491 kills — 302 of them in one season at BYU — in 113 matches and 117 service aces. Fellow senior Noah Haine (Punahou) didn’t play in the season-ender but contributed 897 assists over 40 matches in his four seasons.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Kawehi Kauahi (Punahou), Loyola Marymount: Helped the Lions into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, scoring two goals and adding two assists in a 27-8 win over Santa Clara to open the Golden Coast Conference Tournament, added two assists in a 16-10 win over San Diego State and then another goal and assist in a 14-12 win over Fresno State to earn the championship.