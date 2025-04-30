Jets QB Jordan Travis, ‘24 draft pick, forced to retire

New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis, a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, informed the team today that he is retiring.

Travis, 24, cited ongoing complications from a left leg injury sustained during his final game at Florida State.

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn,” Travis said in a statement. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

The Jets said Travis will be placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State,” Jets general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

Travis was 11-0 as the Seminoles’ starter in 2023, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He was injured by a controversial hip-drop tackle during Florida State’s 58-13 win against North Alabama.

The 2023 ACC Player of the Year completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 8,715 yards with 66 TDs and 20 picks in 49 games at Louisville (2018) and Florida State (2019-23).