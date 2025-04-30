NFL fines Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich total of $350K for Shedeur Sanders prank

A prank call to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft cost the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 by the league for his 21-year-old son’s “tremendous mistake.”

The NFL fined the Falcons for allowing Sanders’ private information — his cell phone number — to be leaked, and Ulbrich, a former University of Hawaii linebacker, for his failed oversight of a tablet his son used to swipe the information and make the prank call on Friday, when the second and third rounds were completed.

Jax Ulbrich apologized in a statement for making the call to Sanders. He dialed Sanders while the son of former Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders waited anxiously for his name to be called and in the midst of an unexpected fall out of the top four rounds.

Jax Ulbrich pretended to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and initially told Sanders he would be the Saints’ next pick, only to tell Sanders he would have to keep waiting.

“It’s been a long wait, man,” the voice of Jax Ulbrich was captured saying to Sanders in a video of the call. “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”

When the pick never came, Sanders remained undrafted into the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns with pick No. 144.

He said in a media teleconference that the prank call had no impact on him.

“It was just like, I mean, OK, like I don’t feed into negativity or I don’t feed into that stuff,” Sanders said. “You’ve seen on Deion Jr.’s YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don’t — it is what it is. I think of course it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there.”

Jax Ulbrich said he used his father’s unlocked iPad to retrieve Sanders’ information. In a statement, Jax Ulbrich said his actions were “completely inexcusable” and thanked Sanders for taking a second call from him to apologize.

The NFL said it opened an immediate investigation and handed down the punishment today, a sum nearly equal to the total of the signing bonus received by Austin Booker (Bears), the 144th pick in the 2024 draft. Booker’s four-year contract included a $349,140 signing bonus.

“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it,” the Falcons said Wednesday in a formal statement after the league handed down the fine. “We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.”

Jeff Ulbrich was the interim head coach of the New York Jets at the end of last season and played linebacker in the NFL. He was also the heart of the UH defense when the Rainbow Warriors went 9-4 in 1999, setting a school single-season record with 169 tackles while helping Hawaii to a WAC co-championship and bowl game victory.

He was hired in January by Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to become defensive coordinator, replacing Jimmy Lake.

Before the Colts used the No. 14 overall pick to draft Penn State’s Tyler Warren, he said he was also victim of a prank call. According to reports, the league was informed of Browns first-round pick Mason Graham, Steelers quarterback Kyle McCord and other prospects receiving similar calls while waiting to be drafted.