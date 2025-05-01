Moped rider, 75, dies weeks after Salt Lake solo crash

The Honolulu Police Department says a 75-year-old moped rider involved in a solo collision in Salt Lake last month has died.

He is Oahu’s 26th traffic fatality so far this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year.

Police said at about 10 p.m. on April 11, the moped rider was heading westbound on Kaua Street when he lost control and collided with a concrete median.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition at the time. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office today notified HPD that the moped rider had succumbed to his injuries and died.

At this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.