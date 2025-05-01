Oregon visitor, 62, dies of possible drowning in Kona

Hawaii County police are investigating a possible drowning of a 62-year-old woman who was visiting from Portland, Ore., when she died Wednesday night while participating in a guided manta ray snorkel trip.

Hawaii island police said in a news release that at around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Kona patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the Keauhou Pier to a report of a possible drowning.

Officials said Lori Trende-Landgraver was participating in a guided manta ray snorkel trip and went into the water after a safety briefing.

Five minutes later, police said she returned to the boat complaining of soreness to her arms. When she re-boarded the boat, Trende-Landgraver told the captain that she wasn’t feeling well and shortly after became unresponsive.

Crew members conducted CPR on Trende-Landgraver and HFD medics met the boat at Keauhou Harbor when it returned.

Police said medics continued medical treatment and transported Trende-Landgraver to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

A coroner’s investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of death, but police said no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to contact Kona Patrol Officer Lawrence Matsumoto at (808) 935-3311 or at lawrence.matsumoto@hawaiicounty.gov.