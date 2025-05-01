Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police find skeletal remains in parked vehicle in University area

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Honolulu Police Department said in a social media message that human skeletal remains were found today in a parked vehicle in the University area today.

Officers were ticketing parked cars when they came upon the remains at 11 a.m. inside a parked vehicle, HPD said. Police did not provide details as to the make and model of the vehicle or a more precise location. Hawaii News Now reported that the vehicle was found on Varsity Place.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not releasing any more information as of now,” HPD spokesperson Alina Lee said in an email response to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for more details. “Please check our socials for any updates.”

Police said they have opened an unattended death case.

