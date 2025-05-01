Police release images of suspect in Ewa Beach baseball bat attack

Honolulu police have released the first images of a male suspect wanted for allegedly hitting a teen in the head with a metal baseball bat, putting him in critical condition.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 in Ewa Beach. Police have opened up an attempted murder investigation.

According to police, the juvenile suspect and his friends allegedly approached the victim and his group of friends, and challenged them to a fight.

When the victim’s group refused, police said the other group chased them and that during the pursuit, the suspect allegedly struck the victim, a 17-year-old boy, in the head with the bat.

The suspect fled southbound onto Fort Weaver Road on an awaiting e-bike, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a pink hoodie, black pants, red sneakers, and a black face covering. He was also wearing a black backpack.

The bike is described as black and camouflage patterned, and motorized.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD’s criminal investigation division at this link, with “Na Maka CID – 25/0579” in the subject line.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300, online or via the P3 Tips app.