Column: Society relies on principled lawyers

On Feb. 3, 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued Proclamation 3221 calling upon the legal profession to celebrate and champion the rule of law on May 1.

In 1961, Congress passed a joint resolution designating May 1 as Law Day USA, describing the day thusly: It is set aside as a special day of celebration by the American people in appreciation of their liberties and the reaffirmation of their loyalty to the United States of America; of their rededication to the ideals of equality and justice under law in their relations with each other as well as with other nations; and for the cultivation of that respect for law that is so vital to the democratic way of life.

On Jan. 21, 2025, Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, was adopted. In that executive order, federal agencies were directed to take appropriate action and investigate many private and public entities to deter “DEI” (diversity, equity, inclusion) programs or principles that constitute illegal discrimination or preferences. Thereafter, subsequent executive orders addressed specifically to named law firms barred attorneys at these law firms from contacting federal officials and banned them from federal government offices. Some law firms filed lawsuits challenging the targeted attack while other firms agreed to review their hiring practices and to donate legal services to causes favored by the administration.

With this backdrop, the undersigned 2025 officers of the Hawaii State Bar Association (HSBA) affirmatively state that the Hawaii legal system, led by an independent judiciary, must remain vigilant to any threat to the fairness, due process and equal access afforded by our criminal and civil justice systems.

Attacks on judges or law firms or lawyers whether by individuals or government officials have no place in Hawaii or the United States. Like John Adams defending British soldiers charged with the Boston Massacre, Thurgood Marshall’s decades-long fight against Jim Crow laws, or Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s tireless campaign to provide women equal rights, the tradition of American lawyers representing their clients, even those who should be scorned, must be respected, honored and defended.

The HSBA stands against discrimination, inequality and racism, and embraces the “Aloha Spirit” as set forth in HRS § 5-7.5(a) — Akahai (kindness), Lokahi (unity), Oluolu (agreeableness), Haahaa (humility) and Ahonui (patience) for all.

Our membership reflects the current and always-changing diversity of the state of Hawaii. We want our bar membership to be inclusive and welcoming to all who can meet the rigorous academic and character requirements for admission to our bar. We will work together with the Judiciary, the University of Hawaii, law schools, and public and private schools to ensure that the legal system is and always rightly appears to be fair and just, regardless of the color of your skin, the country of your birth or the gender on your identification card.

The U.S. and Hawaii’s legal systems are imperfect, and sometimes reasonable people may disagree about a court ruling.

Resolution of those disagreements is not, nor should it ever be, a prohibition on contacting government officials, nor loss of security clearances or access to government offices. No, resolution of those disagreements belong in the trial and appeals courts where the disputed issues are presented to an informed, neutral and fair tribunal by advocates who practice law without fear of personal jeopardy for their client’s actions or omissions.

Our civil and ordered society needs to have attorneys willing to prosecute or defend, willing to advocate in defense of or challenge existing laws and ultimately, willing to lose. We must continue our work to ensure that all in the United States, including Hawaii, have the quality legal services they need. In order to achieve that, all attorneys must be guided solely by the ethics of the profession and not by any fear of retribution for their actions. As such, we, the elected officers of the Hawaii State Bar Association state that executive actions targeting lawyers and law firms pose a threat to the American legal system and should be called out for what they are: actions that are in contravention to the rule of law.

Mark M. Murakami is president, Mark K. Murakami is president-elect and Kristin Izumi-Nitao is vice president of the Hawaii State Bar Association (HSBA); they authored this in their individual capacities, and the views expressed here do not represent the views of their employers or the members of the HSBA.