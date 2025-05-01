Letter: Billions in rail money better used on housing

When I saw Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board member Christopher R. Moylan demean a high school sophomore’s opinion that Skyline money would be better spent on the homeless, I knew the rest of his column would be suspect (“Detractors will see Skyline’s benefit,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 30). In hindsight, I doubt that the planning commission would have moved forward if it knew the final price tag would be in the range of $10 billion.

In an age where we throw around figures of billions and trillions of dollars, we lose sight of how much $10 billion really is. The U.S. Navy is rebuilding, particularly Constellation-class frigates costing about $1.6 billion each. The ship is 151 meters long and carries a crew of 200. For $10 billion, we could build six battleships.

Just imagine how much housing we could build not only for homeless, but also for locals who would otherwise be forced to move to the mainland.

Paul Slowik

Kahului

