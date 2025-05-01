Letter: Do more to stop traffic injuries and fatalities

Traffic fatalities are a real worry whether you are a pedestrian, a driver or a passenger. Every week, the Star-Advertiser reports of another traffic-related injury or death. Drivers are often careless, drive miles over the speed limit and drive while texting or talking on cellphones. These are regular occurrences, and the number of recent Oahu accidents and fatalities reflects that truth.

The list of items that can help prevent more accidents is long: better painted areas on city streets; better enforcement of the existing speed laws; more ticketing of drivers who drive and text; and improved pedestrian crossing areas. These actions require diligence, more policing, more money and a better commitment to keep the roads safe for everyone. Lives are worth it and safety is worth it.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

