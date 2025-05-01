Letter: Hurricane Relief Fund bill blows foul wind

Hilo’s Bayfront Soccer Fields flooded as Hurricane Lane delivered more than 30 inches of rain on Hawaii island in August 2018.

Senate Bill 1044 is all wrong. It’s a waste of the $170 million in the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund. While it is true that the fund was created to help with hurricane insurance, there’s a far better way to cheaply bring down those costs for condominiums — and to bring them down permanently.

We have windows of all sizes now, including sliding doors, that can withstand 200 mph-plus winds. They only cost about 40% more than regular windows. Concrete condominium buildings with these windows would be hurricane-proof and could become hurricane shelters. We now have zero shelters that can withstand a Category 2, 3, 4 or 5 hurricane.

The Legislature must vote no on SB 1044, but if passed, must be vetoed. It squanders the $170 million in our hurricane relief fund. Hold off until next year. Then, permanently bring down insurance while inexpensively creating our stronger hurricane shelters.

Kioni Dudley

Kapolei

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter