Letter: State must resist, protect climate from fossil fuels

The president’s executive order, “Protecting American Energy from State Overreach,” aims to coerce states to get in line with the administration’s efforts to reverse progress in reducing carbon emissions.

The order is partly bluster because the federal government has limited authority to undo state laws, but it should be taken seriously. It’s clear the administration will use every tool available to “unleash” the fossil fuel industry, or as expressed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, to drive “a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.”

The thousands of local demonstrators made clear they want Hawaii’s leaders to resist this kind of pressure. Our governor and congressional delegation have stood up admirably to the bullying coming out of D.C. But they and our state legislators also need to reach and adopt bold policies and laws that will move the state to an energy- independent, low-carbon economy.

Bobbie Best

Wailuku

