Off the news: DOE acts to alleviate bus driver shortage

Here comes another round in a strategy for coping with an ongoing — and nationwide — shortage of school bus drivers. It’s good, at least, that the state Department of Education seems to be moving early on its blueprint. Called EXPRESS, it’s to be in effect for next school year, a digital platform to help parents and guardians to plan and coordinate the commutes. Some students will qualify for free passes for county bus transit.

Supply-and-demand realities have enabled a $1,000 signing bonus, along with a $34-$36 hourly rate. So far, the state’s contractors have hired 125 new drivers for fall.