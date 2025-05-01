Kokua Line: When will state remove metal plates on H-3 near tunnel?

Question: There have been two metal plates that stretch across both lanes of the H-3 Windward-­bound after exiting the Harano Tunnel. The two plates have been there for over six months, maybe longer! When does DOT expect to fix the problem and remove the metal plates? It is damaging our cars to drive over it repeatedly day in and day out! Please save our cars and tires from this prolonged issue.

Answer: Work to replace the steel plates with expansion joints will begin Friday evening and is scheduled to be completed by the next morning, Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Transportation, said Wednesday. The steel plates cover gaps between the concrete slabs of the H-3 deck that need expansion joints to properly fill; they’ve been in place temporarily while the state waited for the expansion joints to arrive, she said.

Friday’s roadwork was scheduled as soon as the materials arrived, according to a DOT news release issued Tuesday. It said crews will be conducting expansion joint repairs in the right lane of the H-3 Kaneohe-bound from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. “The work zone will be from a half-mile before the Harano Tunnel to the Hospital Rock interchange. Crews will shift traffic to the left shoulder, maintaining two lanes on the H-3 heading to the Windward side throughout the work.”

Variations in temperature and moisture can cause concrete to expand and contract, which is why slabs of concrete roadway are not laid flush. Expansion joints are used in these intentional gaps, allowing for the natural fluctuation and preventing or reducing cracking and damage in the concrete. When needed expansion joints are not available, the DOT may temporarily cover gaps between the slabs with steel plates. “HDOT thanks Windward motorists for their patience as the department procured the expansion joints and contractor services. Please drive with caution around the work zone so that all workers can return home safely,” the news release said.

Q: I keep hearing about a deadline to get a REAL ID? Is that correct?

A: Not if you are asking about obtaining the credential for the first time, or renewing an existing one. May 7 is the date enforcement begins for domestic airline passengers, not the last date to apply for a federally-­compliant (REAL ID) driver’s license or state identification card at the DMV.

For information about obtaining the credential, go to honolulu.gov/csd and click on “Driver’s License, State ID & Real ID.” Applications for REAL IDs are ongoing. Eligible first-time applicants must present acceptable documents verifying their identity (legal name and birth date), lawful presence in the United States and Hawaii principal residency.

As for enforcement, which will apply to people entering certain federal facilities, including Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at U.S. airports, Hawaii’s Department of Transportation issued a news release Wednesday saying:

“HDOT reminds domestic travelers that on May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or acceptable alternative to avoid delays at the security checkpoints at the airport.

“State-issued REAL ID-­compliant credentials must be marked with one of the following:

“A star in a circle

“A flag

“Or the text ‘Enhanced’

“Alternatives to a state-­issued REAL ID credential include:

“U.S. passport

“U.S. passport card

“U.S. Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards

“U.S. Department of Defense ID

“Permanent resident card”

A full list of acceptable forms of identification is posted on the TSA website, tsa.gov.

Federally compliant credentials issued by the state of Hawaii have the star mark, while those issued by other states have that mark or the listed alternatives. “Approximately 96% of all driver’s licenses and state IDs issued in Hawai‘i are REAL ID Gold Star-compliant. Those without a star in a circle on their driver’s license or state ID are encouraged to make an appointment through their county to obtain one,” the news release said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.