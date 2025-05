Outrigger has purchased Zeavola Resort on Phi Phi Island in Thailand and plans to transform it into a “five-star, barefoot-luxury destination.”

The Hawaii-based resort and hotel chain Outrigger has bought its fourth hotel in Thailand on Phi Phi Island, another move in the company’s plans to expand its presence in Asia and the Pacific.

The acquired hotel, Zea­vola Resort, is set to be transformed into a “five-star, barefoot-luxury destination,” according to a news release, and will be renamed the Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort due to its location on the northern tip of the island near the Andaman Sea.

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said the acquisition is a “landmark moment in our strategic growth across Asia Pacific.”

“Thailand remains one of the world’s most beloved travel destinations and we are thrilled to bring our signature style of beachfront hospitality to this extraordinary location,” Wagoner said. “With our established operational presence in Thailand, we’re well positioned to enhance the guest experience and further strengthen our roots in this vibrant, culturally rich market.”

The rebranding will temporarily suspend operations due to “extensive renovation” to the current Zeavola Resort, which will feature 63 suites and villas.

Sean Dee, Outrigger’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser that while the renovations will add 10 more suites and villas to the existing property, the new hotel will not be expanding beyond the current property.

Dee said future guests can expect new pools, restaurants and amenities that align with Outrigger’s mission of connecting visitors with the local environment and community culture. Outrigger said its Phi Phi Island Resort will open Oct. 1.

Dee said that the hotel chain has had a “long track record” in Thailand and previously owned a property on Phi Phi Island from 2010 to 2015.

Outrigger has held other Thailand hotels in the past, but this is the fourth current Thailand hotel owned and operated by the Hawaii- based chain. In 2021, it bought three Thailand hotels in Koh Samui, Khao Lak and Surin Beach, Phuket.

“It’s an area that’s been pretty resilient through the pandemic and coming out,” Dee said. “It’s a testament to the market, it’s a testament to the diversity of the source markets and our ability to cultivate guests that care about authenticity, that care about local culture and they care about the environment. Phi Phi Island is just a magnificent, iconic place.”

Besides the Hawaiian islands, the hospitality group also has resorts based in Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort will bring the total number of properties owned by Outrigger to 31.

“We’re one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the region for sure,” Dee said. “This acquisition reflects our company’s commitment to expanding our presence throughout Asia Pacific. We’re a growth- oriented company. We feel we have a compelling mission to own iconic beach locations and clearly Thailand, and Asia Pacific in general, represent a great region to expand our brand.”