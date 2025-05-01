Southwestern islands’ evacuation plan is a work in progress

TOKYO >> Japan’s plan to evacuate about 120,000 people from several southwestern islands in the event of an emergency in nearby Taiwan faces daunting challenges, including limits to and funding for accommodations and a shortage of bus drivers to transport evacuees after they arrive in other parts of the country.

The plan would see residents from the Sakishima Islands of Okinawa prefecture evacuated to Kyushu’s seven prefectures as well as Yamaguchi prefecture. Some observers estimate that China will be prepared to invade Taiwan as soon as 2027, and Japan’s public and private sectors still have numerous issues to address to ensure a smooth mass evacuation of island residents.

Yonaguni Island, Japan’s westernmost point, is among the Sakishima Islands. Fears about a confrontation between Beijing and Taipei are mounting in Yonaguni, which is just 111 kilometers (about 69 miles) from Taiwan.

Yonaguni Mayor Kenichi Itokazu has welcomed the government’s preparations for evacuating the island’s residents. “Diplomatic efforts to prevent any such contingency from occurring are the most important step, but we must be fully prepared, just in case,” Itokazu said.

While there is no assumption by Japan that any particular emergency would occur, the presence of China, which has been ratcheting up pressure on Taiwan, is certainly at the forefront of government officials’ minds, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Based on the developing plan, the government will complete a final plan by fiscal 2026 and conduct training drills.

Doubts and discontent

One defining feature of the plan is the priority of keeping residents of island communities together. The government has assigned five Sakishima cities, towns and villages to evacuation locations in Kyushu and Yamaguchi prefecture. Residents would be assigned to hotels and inns based on their districts.

But there are doubts and concerns.

The plan for Kumamoto prefecture, for instance, is to take in evacuees from Miyakojima Island, who would arrive at Kago­shima Airport in neighboring Kagoshima prefecture, and be bused to Kumamoto City and four other cities and towns. But Kumamoto’s bus association is worried.

“Our drivers are getting older and the driver shortage is becoming increasingly acute,” an association member told Japan News. “I doubt many bus operators would be able to meet such a request.”

Accommodations at hotels and inns also could throw a wrench in the plan. The guideline for maximum government assistance is 7,000 yen (about $49) per person per night, including meals. But in Fukuoka prefecture, where about 47,400 residents from the cities of Miyakojima and Ishigaki are slated to be evacuated, average accommodations cost 12,000 yen per night, without meals.

“The upper limit cap is out of sync with the current reality,” one hotel operator complained. “Under these circumstances, no hotels will accept these evacuees.”

In addition to the logistical and financial issues is concern over the way accommodations are being calculated — that number is being based on the assumption that every room in an establishment will be unbooked and available to evacuees.

Extended evacuation

A revised plan would require provisions for a prolonged evacuation. This would include securing employment for adult evacuees, enrolling children and teens in area schools and assisting more than 7,000 vulnerable evacuees, such as older people and those with disabilities.

Meanwhile, there is no penalty for those who do not follow a prefectural governor’s order to evacuate. The plan’s effectiveness could be stymied if too many residents refuse to leave.