Town famous for its fried chicken offers a unique thanksgiving

NAKATSU >> A memorial service for chickens was held recently in Nakatsu, Oita prefecture, a city that promotes itself as the “holy land of fried chicken.” The service was an expression of gratitude to the animals.

A group of 16 fried chicken shops in the city holds the ritual annually at the Nakatsu Daijingu shrine. According to the group, there are 42 such shops in Nakatsu.

About 20 people took part in the ceremony on March 6. After an offering of about 240 pieces of fried chicken — prepared by the 16 member shops — a priest performed a prayer of thanksgiving. The shop owners offered tamagushi (branches from a sacred tree) and prayed for the chickens, expressing gratitude for their sacrifice.

The group, Seichi Nakatsu Karaage no Kai, established in 2010, promotes the Nakatsu community. In 2019, it made more than 1,600 kilograms (more than 3,527 pounds) of fried chicken in a single day and was recognized by Guinness World Records for the feat.

“We are all having a hard time due to the rising price of oil and other raw materials,” said Masahiko Inoue, the group’s leader. “But we will do our best to make Nakatsu’s fried chicken more popular.”