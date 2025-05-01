UH presents Bonham Award to prolific trio

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii women’s basketball player Lily Wahinekapu, women’s water polo player Jordan Wedderburn and football player Brayden Schager were recipients of the Jack Bonham Award at the 12th annual H Awards on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Bonham Award is the UH athletic department’s highest individual honor. It recognizes seniors who exemplify athletic and academic excellence and community service.

Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring each of her three seasons and led her team to two Big West regular-season titles and a conference tournament championship.

She was twice named to the All-Big West first team and in 2025 became just the third UH player to be named Big West Player of the Year.

Wahinekapu also was twice named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Wedderburn has scored 65 goals this season entering the NCAA Championship.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

She has helped UH claim three Big West regular-season titles and back-to-back Big West Championship crowns.

Wedderburn holds a 3.78 grade-point average while majoring in kinesiology and entered her senior year as a two-time Academic All-Big West and ACWPC All-Academic honoree.

Schager was a three-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors and started a school-record 33 consecutive games.

He ranks fourth in school history in passing yards (9,096) and total offense (9,415).

Schager is a three-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree and was one of 11 FBS players selected to the 2024 AFCA Good Works Team, which honored student-athletes for their commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.

Silberstein won’t return to SandBows

Hawaii beach volleyball coach Evan Silberstein will not return, acting athletic director Lois Manin announced Wednesday.

Silberstein’s contract, which expires May 31, will not be renewed.

“We have decided to move in a different direction with our beach volleyball program,” Manin said in a UH news release. “We appreciate everything Evan has given to this program as both an assistant and head coach and we wish him well.”

Silberstein spent 11 years with the program, including the last four as head coach, compiling an 89-59 record.

This season, the SandBows finished 14-21.

Hawaii assistant Nick Castello will serve as interim coach until a new coach is hired.

Amateur boxing card Saturday at Kaimuki

Top amateur boxers and teams from throughout the state will square off Saturday during Palolo Boxing Club’s Rumble in the Valley IX at the Kaimuki High School gymnasium.

Bouts start at 1 p.m. General admission is $25 and ringside table seating is $40. Free parking will be available on the makai side of the gym.

For more information, contact Joel Kim at paloloboxingclub@gmail.com.