Cepeda becomes first Kahuku girl to win state golf

Kahuku’s Ava Cepeda rallied with a 3-under 69 to claim the individual crown and Punahou won the team title on the third playoff hole Wednesday at the David S. Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Championship at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

Cepeda is the first Red Raider girl to win a state golf title.

Cepeda, who started the round in second and three shots off the lead, finished at 141. Punahou’s Alexa Takai, the first-round leader, shot a 75 and finished second at 144. Mililani’s Kate Nakaoka placed third at 145.

Punahou and Mililani finished at 446. The Trojans shot even-par 216 and the Buffanblu carded 226 in the final round.

Punahou and Mililani, each with three-player teams, tied on the first two playoff holes before the Buffanblu prevailed on the third to retain their state championship.