Kamehameha’s Kylee Sivertsen applied pressure on Waiakea’s Kaya Texeira during Wednesday’s state girls flag football game at Pearl City. Sivertsen recorded three sacks on the night.

Hayden Kaahanui-Cera passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns as second-seeded Kamehameha fought off Waiakea, 26-6, on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships at Pearl City’s Bino Neves Stadium.

The sophomore completed 23 of 30 pass attempts, and also rushed seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

“I think it was a little bit of everything. We were very excited as well as nervous, but we show up and we show out,” Kaahanui-Cera said. “We watched a little bit of film on them. Our blitzers knew their quarterback would run so we worked on our angles and everything. Our run plays worked. We kind of surprised them when they weren’t expecting it.”

Both of Kamehameha’s losses came in preseason, including a 19-0 defeat at the hands of Campbell. The two teams meet in a quarterfinal today at Pearl City.

“We were just figuring it. We only practiced for two weeks before that game,” Kaahanui-Cera said. “To my girls, I’m very proud of you and I can’t wait to finish the season with you.”

Waiakea kept it close most of the way with a speedy quarterback, Kaya Texeira, and a relentless defense that intercepted Kaahanui-Cera twice. Shayleah Medeiros-Aukai and freshman Kiara Patterson came down with picks for Waiakea.

“They’re the champs for a reason. A good bunch of girls. They played hard,” Waiakea coach Star Alaniz said of Kamehameha. “We brought what we could and played as hard as we could. Obviously, we didn’t get the win, but we still won because we made it here to states. That’s all that matters. First year, these girls worked hard and got to play under the lights.”

Kylee Sivertsen had the first of her three sacks on Waiakea’s first series, then hauled in a 15-yard TD pass and the PAT pass from Kaahanui-Cera to give Kamehameha a 7-0 lead.

On their second series, Kaahanui-Cera rolled right, stopped and spiraled a high pass to the left, finding Alexia Medeiros for an 11-yard TD. That extended Kamehameha’s lead to 13-0 with 45 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Waiakea cut the lead to 13-6 with 6:45 left in the first half on Texeira’s 5-yard TD run. After picking off Kaahanui-Cera in Waiakea territory, the visitors had a chance to score and potentially tie the game. Instead, Kamehameha’s defense stymied the speedy Texeira and Waiakea’s offense near midfield as time expired in the first half.

Kamehameha opened the second half with a decisive scoring march as Kaahanui-Cera completed three perfect passes, including a quick strike to Kaila Miller, who raced down the left sideline untouched for a 29-yard TD.

Waiakea’s run-oriented attack kept Kamehameha’s defense on its toes. Waiakea drove to the 3-yard line early in the third quarter. On fourth-and-goal, Texeira rolled left and was sacked by the rangy, relentless Sivertsen to end the threat.

Kaahanui-Cera’s 8-yard TD run with 5:49 left sealed the win.

At Pearl City

Campbell 27, Baldwin 18

Maya Gonsalves hurled three TD passes and returned an interception for another TD as the Sabers (8-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round. Gonsalves threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Jyzelle Gorion, and TD strikes of 64 and 4 yards to Kealohilani Akana.

Gonsalves’ 27-yard pick-six gave the Sabers a 13-6 lead early in the second quarter. Baldwin got within 13-12 on a 14-yard TD pass from freshman Kailea Moniz to senior Kili Kamakeeaina with 3:35 to play in the first half.

Gonsalves’ first scoring toss to Akana gave Campbell a 20-12 cushion with 1:49 remaining in the first half. She finished 8-for-12 for 185 yards with no interceptions.

Moniz finished 9-for-12 for 188 yards for two TDs with no picks. Freshman Kyli Kapalu Kamaka completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 76 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

Mililani 14, Waianae 8

Zenn Nelson scored on an 18-yard run and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brooke Kurasaki as the Trojans (7-1) beat the Seariders (6-3).

Nelson’s second-quarter TD run was the first score of the game. Waianae’s Kawenalynn Kaluna fired a 17-yard TD pass to Angel Medeiros to bring the Seariders within 7-6 with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Kurasaki’s TD opened Mililani’s lead to 14-6 with 6:45 to play in the third quarter. The Trojans’ defense shut out the Seariders offense in the second half.

Mililani opted to take a safety with 2 seconds remaining. Waianae’s last-second Hail Mary play came up empty.

Nanakuli 39, No. 3 Konawaena 19

Chearyssa Asinsin passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and had an interception return for a score as the Golden Knights (6-3) defeated the Wildcats (9-1).

Asinsin threw two touchdown passes to Carlee Sausi-Callejo and one to Shaydenurijah Key Byrd. Key Byrd also caught a scoring pass from Sausi-Callejo and rushed for a score. Sausi-Callejo caught four passes for 110 yards.

Ki’ilei Leleiwi threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns for Konawaena.

At Mililani

Moanalua 26, Kahuku 7

Zaira Sugui ran for three touchdowns and fired a 23-yard TD pass to Jodie Keo as top-seeded Moanalua (16-0 overall) advanced to the quarterfinal round.

The passing TD and Sugui’s scoring runs of 18 and 17 yards gave the Menehune a 20-0 lead, before Kahuku scored with 57 seconds left in the third quarter on a 29-yard TD pass from Zaylen Falevai to Kawanakinilani Manutai.

Sugui’s third rushing TD, for 10 yards, capped the scoring with 32 seconds remaining. The junior finished 14-for-26 for 153 passing yards, and rushed for 75 yards on five carries with four total TDs.

Leilehua 25, Hawaii Prep 6

Cali Moniz-Kealoha passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Mules rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii Prep scored on Madie Buczyna’s 8-yard TD in the first quarter and kept that 6-0 lead going into the half.

Moniz-Kealoha’s 13-yard TD pass to Maci Rivera tied it at 6 in the third quarter. In the fourth stanza, she hurled a 27-yard scoring pass to Madi Powell for a 13-6 Mules lead.

Minei Haiola-Borges’ 48-yard interception return to the end zone and Starlette Rose Tugaoen’s 18-yard pick-six capped the scoring for Leilehua.

Moniz-Kealoha was 17-for-24 and threw two interceptions in addition to her two TDs.

Punahou 20, Waimea 0

Maryah Puletasi completed 17 of 24 passes for 118 yards and two TDs as the ILH runners-up blanked the KIF champion Menehune.

Puletasi was picked off once. Her first TD pass of 27 yards to Halia Hoapili gave the Buffanblu a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.

It was still a six-point margin when Malia McCoy scored on a 9-yard TD for Punahou in the fourth quarter. Puletasi added a 5-yard scoring strike to Samantha Shiroma.

Katelyn Constantino had seven tackles and Kyla Malama tallied six flag pulls for Waimea.

Carpi Heffernan led Punahou’s defense with nine tackles and Puletasi added five stops.

Kamehameha-Maui 46, Hilo 0

Myla Tuitele and Evalani Keawekane returned interceptions for touchdowns, and quarterback Tyra Shimizu spiraled three TD passes as the MIL champions advanced. The Warriors are seeded fourth in the tournament.

Tuitele scored on her 27-yard interception returnto give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

After Shimizu found Brooklyn Urayanza for a 6-yard TD and Raejia-Li Librando for a 60-yard score, Keawekane came up with a 12-yard pick-six and KS-Maui led 26-0 at the half.