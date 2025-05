Scoreboard – May 1, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. Note: The first game is the completion of Sunday’s supspended game. Situation: Top of the 10th, score 5-5, HPU has

runners at first and second with one out.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA

State Championships: At Mililani: Consolation Quarterfinals, Waimea vs. Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Kahuku, 4:45 p.m. Quarterfinals, Punahou vs.

Kamehameha-Maui, 6 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. At Pearl City:

Consolation Quarterfinals, Waianae vs. Konawaena, 3:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Waiakea, 4:45 p.m. Quarterfinals, Mililani vs. Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Campbell vs.

Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys State Championship: first round, 7 a.m. at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I State

Championships: Play-in Game,

Kamehameha at Maui High, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon State vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Menlo vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA

State Championships: At Pearl City: Consolation Semifinals, Games at

4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. At Mililani:

Fifth-Place Semifinals, Games at 4:30 p.m. and, 7:30 p.m. Semifinals, Games at

6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys State Championship: final round, 7 a.m. at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championships, Finals, field events

at 4 p.m.; running events at 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Championship

At Indianapolis

Opening Round

Wednesday, May 7

Wagner (21-8) vs. McKendree (21-7), noon

Quarterfinals

Friday, May 9

No. 1 Stanford (22-1) vs. Wagner/

McKendree winner, 6 a.m.

No. 4 Hawaii (21-4) vs. California (19-5),

8 a.m.

No. 2 UCLA (19-5) vs. Loyola Marymount,

(20-11), 10 a.m.

No. 4 USC (27-4) vs. Harvard (26-6), noon

Semifinals

Saturday, May 10

Stanford/TBD winner vs. Hawaii/California

winner, 6 a.m.

UCLA/Loyola Marymount winner vs.

USC/Harvard winner, 8 a.m.

Final

Sunday, May 11

Semifinal winners, 6 a.m. (ESPNU

GOLF

High School Girls

David S. Ishii/Hhsaa State

Championship

At Mauni Lani North Golf Course

Wednesday

Final Round

Team

x-Punahou 220-226—446

Mililani 230-216—446

Maui Prep 233-237—470

Hawaii Baptist 239-237—476

Kalani 247-238—485

Moanalua 247-247—494

Baldwin 258-247—505

Waiakea 261-253—514

‘Iolani 256-258—514

Maui High 256-269—525

Kapaa 309-297—606

Individual

Ava Cepeda (Kah) 72-69—141

Alexa Takai (Pun) 69-75—144

Kate Nakaoka (Mil) 74-71—145

Kady Matsumoto (Mil) 78-71—149

Samantha Monroe (Pun) 75-75—150

Mia Nakaoka (Mil) 78-74—152

Sydney Fuke (Pun) 76-76—152

Jessica Lee (Pun) 77-76—153

Tehya Chumley (MP) 78-76—154

Megan George (HBA) 78-77—155

Kieran Florino (Mil) 76-79—155

Lia Choi (Moan) 77-79—156

Anessa Riglos (Bald) 80-77—157

Ava Kawahara (MP) 78-79—157

Khloe Nakagawa (HPA) 79-78—157

Mariko Yonemura (Mil) 84-74—158

Madelyn Awaya (Waik) 79-79—158

Kira Uno (Roos) 78-80—158

Sora Kishida (Kaln) 84-75—159

Sacha Salem (MP) 77-82—159

Lynea Kelsey (Camp) 79-81—160

Jacey Kage (HBA) 81-79—160

Lana Bajon (Kekaulike) 84-77—161

Alyssa Kauleinamoku (HBA) 80-81—161

Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Pun) 84-78—162

Kaylee Palakiko (Keal) 80-82—162

x-won on third playoff hole

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Division II Final

Wednesday

At Moanalua

Radford def. Pearl City 25-21, 18-25,

25-22, 25-14. Kill leaders-—Rad: Keahi

Kaneakua 18, Mark Kimo Villejo 11. PC: Josiah Talamoa 15, Reven Otsuka 14.

Assist leader–—Rad: Noa Toloumu 24,

Micah Kalima-Keohohina 23. PC: Marley Ngirmidol 30. Dig leaders-—Rad: Brayden Butay 12, Kaneakua 11. PC: Talamoa 12.

Tuesday

At Aiea

Third Place

Aiea def. Mililani 21-25 23-25 25-12,

25-21, 23-21

Fifth Place

Kahuku def. Castle 25-23, 25-15, 23-25,

13-25, 15-12

SOFTBALL

PACWEST standings (final)

Conference Overall

Rec Pct GB Rec

x-Biola 29-7 .806 — 37-15 x-Concordia 25-11 .694 4 37-14 !-Jessup 24-12 .667 5 32-21 x-Dominican 23-13 .639 6 32-21 x-Azusa Pacific 23-13 .639 6 29-20

Hawaii Hilo 21-15 .583 8 27-22 Vanguard 17-19 .472 12 22-30 Hawaii Pacific 12-24 .333 17 18-36

Academy of Art 9-27 .250 20 11-40

Chaminade 8-28 .222 21 9-42 Menlo 7-29 .194 22 8-42 x-clinched tournament berth

!-ineligible for postseason as part of its

transition from NAIA to NCAA-II

ILH

Championship

Wednesday

At Punahou

Maryknoll 8, Punahou 2

W-—Kasi Cruz (four-hitter, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2-4, 2b; Kyla Abad 3-4, 2 runs; Palehua Silva 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Karly Sapolu 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Cruz 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kaiya Miller 2b. Pun: Lexi Hinahara 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Makules 8, Yankees 70’s 6

Sons of Hawaii 10, Ho’o Ikaika 6

Aikane 7, Hui Ohana 0

Zen 15, Bad Company 14

Action 18, Fat Katz 10

Sportsmen 16, Islanders 4

Waipio 11, Yankees 5

P.H. Shipyard 13, Na Pueo 12

Kanaks 12, Golden Eagles 5

Praise The Lord 11, Kool Katz 5

Go Deep 18, Lokahi 8

Firehouse 22, Na Kahuna 21